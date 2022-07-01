SWFLA To DO List: 'Newsies' weekend, Fourth celebrations

Marco Eagle

JULY

‘Disney’s Newsies Jr.’

"Disney’s Newsies Jr." plays Friday-Sunday, July 1-3, at various times in the Center for the Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road Bonita Springs, in Hinman Auditorium. Story of young newsies who strike and adapted especially for young performers, featuring Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman. $17 general admission. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

More:3 To Do: Celebrating a nation's birth

Reading of the Declaration of Independence

At 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2. Estero Historical Society Museum, 9285 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero Park., Estero. Estero Historical Society’s traditional reading of the Declaration of Independence returns after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Local historian Jacob Winge, dressed in authentic 18th-century period costume, reads the declaration with the feeling for the Founding Fathers emotions in 1776. Gary Israel will sing the national anthem and the Estero Fire Rescue team will raise the flag. Watermelon will be served picnic-style for all attendees following the ceremony.

More:3 To Know: Limits on Plan B, tips for traveling with pets

Free Saturday at Naples Zoo

It's Free Saturday for Collier County residents at the Naples Zoo from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2. On the first Saturday of every month, Collier residents receive free zoo admission all day long. Enter up until 3:30 p.m. with no coupon required. Proof of residency required for all adults. Visitors younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult at least 18 years old. State-issued photo ID with Collier address, like driver's license. If you have an out-of-area photo ID, but own property in Collier, bring a utility or tax bill for a property in Collier County with a matching name photo ID. Information: napleszoo.org.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Hooked on fresh fish? Let Pinchers reel you in

Samuel Comroe at Off the Hook

The comedian performs through July 3 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. At 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, July 1; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2; 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Celebrate in Historic E-City

Everglades City is always first! It was the original Collier County seat almost 100 years ago and is the first in the area to celebrate Independence Day. This year the festivities are on Saturday, July 2, starting at 10 a.m. with the opening ceremony on the steps of City Hall (the old County Courthouse) followed by the Patriotic Parade around the town. The theme is "Red, White, and Blue" and there are prizes for the best entries which can be anything from golf carts to swamp buggies or decorated floats. This free family-fun event continues in McLeod Park behind the tennis courts with hot dogs, kiddies' contests, prize-giving, and a raffle. The day is rounded out with spectacular fireworks at 9 p.m. so you can make it a mini-vacation by having a delicious dinner and staying in one of the local hostelries. See VisitEvergladesCity.com.

Alfie Oakes’ Fourth of July American Celebration

The owner of Oakes Farms and Seed to Table hosts an Independence Day party on Little Marco Island, including food, beer and live music by The Joel Fry Band and singer Ira Dean (best known as half of former country duo Trick Pony). From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 2. $45 for transportation to the island ($25 for ages 17 and younger), $35 for food and drinks ($20 for ages 17 and younger). Shuttle service starts at 8 a.m. at Naples Outlet Collection, 6060 Collier Blvd., Naples, or you can show up at the island using your own boat. Tickets: freedom-friday.ticketleap.com/alfie-oakes-2nd-annual-fourth-of-july-american-celebration.

Independence Day Backyard Picnic Street Festival

Beat the throngs of Fourth of July partiers and celebrate with this more relaxed event, two days before the actual holiday. The block party features live music, a pig roast, six food trucks (including barbecue and vegan), free bounce houses, ax throwing, archery, special red and blue beers, and more. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Free. Millennial Brewing Co., 1811 Royal Palm Ave., downtown Fort Myers. Information: 271-2255 or facebook.com/MillennialBrewing.

Freedom 5K

Participants run or walk across the Cape Coral Bridge in this annual event. The 5K takes place 7-10 a.m. Monday, July 4. Registration starts at 6 a.m. and costs $30-$40, $10 for the Kids Fun Run (ages 11 and younger). Race starts at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge, 2051 Cape Coral Parkway E., Cape Coral. Information: freedom5kcc.com.

USA Independence Day 5K

Annual Independence Day morning run/walk at Hertz Arena. Starts at 7 a.m. Monday, July 4, and ends with an awards ceremony. Participants each get a T-shirt and free finish photos and video. Medals will be awarded to the winners. $45-$48. There’s also a virtual “remote race” version of the annual event. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Information: runeliteevents.com/usa-independence-day-5k.html.

More:Social Scene: Newcomers June luncheon – Celebrating the sunshine, Victorian women

Marco Island fireworks

Fireworks will launch off the coast of Residents’ Beach at about 9 p.m., Monday, July 4. The fireworks can be seen from along Collier Boulevard and Marco’s beach front. No personal fireworks permitted on the beach. Public parking is located at the intersection of Collier Boulevard and Swallow Avenue. Metered parking is $8 per car. Parking on the streets or swales in the South Beach area is prohibited. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

Star Spangled Bonita

The annual Fourth of July festival features fireworks, a laser-light show, food and live country music by the Ben Allen Band. 6-9 p.m. Monday, July 4. Free. Old 41 Road will be closed from 5:30 p.m. to about 10 p.m. from Wilson Street to Childers Street. Riverside Park, 10451 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. Information: 949-6262 or cityofbonitasprings.org/july4th.

Bonita Springs Fourth of July parade

Bonita Springs Professional Firefighters Local 3444 hosts the annual parade on Old 41 Road. It includes bands, fife-and-drum corps, floats, military units and more. 9 a.m. Monday, July 4. Free. Old 41 Road will be closed along the parade route from 8:30 a.m. until after the parade. The parade travels along Old 41 Road from Kentucky Street to Rosemary Drive in downtown Bonita Springs. Information: 298-4706 or bonitaspringsparade.com.

Fourth of July Parade

The annual parade travels along Broad Avenue South to Third Street South, Fifth Avenue South, Eighth Street South and Eighth Avenue South. 10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 4. Fifth Avenue South will be closed off to traffic between Third Street and Eighth Street South. Downtown Naples. Information: fifthavenuesouth.com/event-calendar/4th-of-july-parade.

More:Noontime Rotary presents $68,000 to Our Daily Bread

Red, White & Boom

Country duo Locash headlines the annual Independence Day celebration, which also features opening act Jaid Johnson, a deejay, fireworks at 9:30 p.m., food, vendors and more. From 5-10 p.m. Monday, July 4. Free. VIP tickets are also available. The outdoor event takes place in downtown Cape Coral near the Cape Coral Bridge. The bridge and the north end of Cape Coral Parkway will be closed from 3 a.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Sunday. Information: 573-3128 or capeboom.com.

Freedom Fest Fort Myers

The annual block party includes fireworks, food trucks, vendors and rock act The Thunder Beach Band. The fireworks will be launched off of Lofton Island in the Caloosahatchee River. 6-10 p.m. Monday, July 4. Fireworks start at about 9 p.m. Free. Edwards Drive between Jackson and Hendry streets, Downtown Fort Myers. Information: facebook.com/RiverDistrictAlliance.

Freedom Fest Punta Gorda

The annual event includes fireworks, live music, a kids fun zone, vendors, displays, festival food, beer and Water-Mania (a collection of 12 giant water slides). 1-10 p.m. Sunday, July 3. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. over the Peace River. $5 admission. Wristbands for unlimited use of the water slides are $10. Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit Road, Punta Gorda. Information: puntagordafireworks.com.

Independence Holiday Celebration at Fishermen’s Village

Two days of patriotic events, including live music, food and fireworks. Festivities start at noon Sunday and Monday, July 3-4. Free. The weekend includes fireworks at 9 p.m. Monday. Fisherman’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Information: 941-639-8721 or fishville.com.

Hot Dogs For Heroes

City Tavern hosts the third annual chili-dog-eating competition to benefit American Legion Post 38. This block party also includes a deejay, food, drinks and a view of downtown Fort Myers’ fireworks. 4-10 p.m. Monday, July 4. Free. The chili dog contest starts at 6 p.m. City Tavern, 2206 Bay St., downtown Fort Myers. Information: 226-1133 or mycitytavern.com.

East Naples celebration

Collier County Parks & Recreation hosts this annual Fourth of July event with bounce houses, live entertainment, food trucks and fireworks. 3-10 p.m. Monday, July 4. Fireworks at 9 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Parking is limited. Overflow traffic can go to nearby East Naples Community Park. Sugden Regional Park, 4284 Avalon Drive, Naples. Information: 252-4000.

Fireworks at Naples Pier

Bring chairs and blankets to watch the fireworks launch Monday, July 4, from a barge north of Naples Pier. The fireworks can be seen from all along the Naples beach. Personal use of fireworks and sparklers is prohibited. Parking is limited, so visitors are urged to plan ahead and find parking on the street or in downtown parking garages; or to walk, take bicycles or use a ride service. Fireworks launch at about 9 p.m. Free. The pier will be closed from 6-11 p.m. Naples City Pier, 12th Avenue South, Naples. Information: naplesgov.com/parksrec/page/city-naples-4th-july-events.

More:Sunrise Rotary installs Morris and awards Sandberg

Independence Day celebration

Annual event kicks off July Fourth celebrations in Collier County. The day begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2, with opening ceremony. Parade follows and attendees encouraged to deck out in patriotic garb, with contests, food, shopping and more through the morning and afternoon. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Handicapped parking available at Everglades Community Church, 101 S. Copeland Ave. Information: visitevergladescity.com.

Rooftop celebration

Watch downtown Fort Myers’ fireworks show from the Davis Art Center’s rooftop sculpture garden. Plus a barbecue buffet from Dave’s Bangin’ BBQ, draft beer and wine, and live music from reggae-soul band The Freecoasters. 7-11 p.m. Monday, July 4. $99 in advance, $125 on event day. $1000 for a VIP table of four. Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, 2301 First St., downtown Fort Myers. Information: 333-1933 or sbdac.com.

Naples Pier fireworks cruise

Get a "front-row seat" from the water for the Naples Pier fireworks. The sunset cruise travels along Collier County’s coastal waterways before stopping for the fireworks show. 7:15 p.m. Monday, July 4. $145 includes dinner. The M/V Double Sunshine departs from Tin City, 1200 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Information: 263-4949 or purefl.com.

July 4th fireworks dinner cruise

Cruise the Caloosahatchee River for three hours on the paddle-wheel boat The Capt. JP. Includes dinner, dancing and a view of the fireworks in downtown Fort Myers from the open third deck. 7:30-10 p.m. Monday, July 4. $85. JC Cruises, 1300 Hendry St., downtown Fort Myers. Information: 334-7474 or jccruises.com.

Fort Myers Beach fireworks and parade

The annual Fourth of July festivities start at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, with a parade on Estero Boulevard. Colorful floats and other parade participants travel from Bay Oaks Recreation Center to Times Square. Matanzas Pass Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon for the parade. Later that night, fireworks will be launched at Times Square at 9 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to bring beach chairs. Times Square and Fort Myers Beach Pier, 1000 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach. Information: fortmyersbeach.org.

San Carlos Park 4th of July parade

The annual parade returns for the first time since the start of the pandemic. It begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 4, at Sunshine Ace Hardware plaza at the corner of Sanibel Boulevard and U.S. 41. Then it travels along Sanibel Boulevard to Lee Road, San Carlos Boulevard East and Three Oaks Boulevard before ending at Three Oaks Park. Parade participants can enter “anything that walks or rolls,” including decorated floats, cars, trucks, bicycles and motorcycles. Candy will be thrown to children along the parade route. Organized by Lindsay Collins and the San Carlos Park Fire Department. No registration fee. To register or for more info, call Collins at 265-4412.

Sanibel Island Independence Day Celebration

The all-day Fourth of July celebration starts with a 9:30 a.m. parade that travels Periwinkle Way from Tarpon Bay Road to Casa Ybel Road. Then the fun continues with an after-parade celebration at Jerry’s Shopping Center from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., including water slides, hot dogs, karaoke, snow cones, a dunk tank and a bounce house. The celebration is a fundraiser for Boy Scout Troops 193 and 316. That’s followed by the 42nd-annual Sanibel Island Road Rally (formerly the San-Cap Optimist’s Club Road Rally), a team-vehicle scavenger hunt that starts at noon at The Timbers Restaurant. Finally, the day ends at dusk with fireworks launched from the beach end of Bailey Road. All events are free except for the rally. Registration for that are $50 per car. Bailey Road will be closed to traffic all day. For parade info, call Trish Phillips at 246-2981. For after-parade celebration info, call Jack Elias at 472-6776. For rally info, contact Randy Carson at 699-8739 or rcarsonsan@gmail.com.

City of LaBelle fireworks

The annual fireworks display starts after dark on Monday, July 4. If it’s postponed due to rain, the event will be moved to July 8. Free. Barron Park, 1559 De Soto Ave., LaBelle. Information: 863-675-2872.

Adam Hunter at Off the Hook

The comedian performs July 6-7 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Both shows start at 7 p.m. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Finding the queen's orchid

At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7. Baker Hall, Moorings Presbyterian Church, 791 Harbour Drive, Naples. Larry Zettler will talk at the Naples Orchid Society about working with John Parke Wright IV of Naples in locating, naming and transporting a Platinum Jubilee orchid, a unique blue Vanda, for Queen Elizabeth’s 75th anniversary celebration in London. For orchid growing tips, come at 6:30 p.m. for the "Orchid Doctor" session. Guests welcome. Information: naplesorchidsociety.org.

Darrell Hammond at Off the Hook

The comedian performs July 8-10 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, July 8; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9; 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Naples Pride Festival

From 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 9, Cambier Park. 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. Rescheduled from June Event celebrates diversity and unity, educates the community on LGBTQ issues and promotes equal rights for all. An all-inclusive, family-friendly public event offering entertainers, speakers, musicians, performers, vendors, exhibitors, kids activities, food and drinks.$5. Tickets at naplespride.org.

Hans Kim at Off the Hook

​The comedian performs July 12-13 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Both shows start at 7 p.m. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Jiaoying Summers at Off the Hook

The comedian performs July 19-20 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $35 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. both nights. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Pinky Patel at Off the Hook

The comedian performs July 28-31 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28; 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, July 29; and 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Philadelphia Plowden at Off the Hook

The comedian performs July 30-31 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30; and 6 p.m. Sunday, July 31. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

ONGOING

Photo exhibit at Naples Depot Museum

"Wallace W. Abbey: A Life in Railroad Photography Exhibition" is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Aug. 20 at Naples Depot Museum, 1051 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Exhibition presents the life work of one of America’s most dynamic railroad photographers, Wallace W. Abbey. As a photographer, journalist, historian, and railroad industry executive, Abbey captured often overlooked perspectives from the 1940s through the '70s. Information: 239-252-8419 or colliermuseums.com.

Birds of Paradise: Historical Museum presents the feathered friends of South Florida

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) is hosting a new exhibit, “Birds of Paradise: The Birds of South Florida and the Everglades,” featuring oil paintings and mixed media works by artist Inez Hudson. The exhibit runs through Oct. 1, at the Marco Island Historical Museum. There will be an opening reception from 4:30 until 6 p.m., Thursday, July 14. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is accessible for those who need it. For information, visit themihs.org or call 239-252-1440.

‘Something Rotten’

Various times now through July 24. Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave., Naples. Wot? Music AND dancing AND a storyline? The Bottom Brothers are having a horrible time scoring a hit in their 16th-century oeuvre of London, especially against a guy named Will until a soothsayer whispers the wave of the future to them. Hit Broadway musical comes to The Naples Players. $47. Information: naplesplayers.org or 239-263-7990.

Mara Darrow exhibition

Now through July 5. La Petite Galerie, Marco Island Center for the art, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Photography of artist and interior designer Mara Darrow, continuing the celebration of Earth Day with her nature photography. Free. Information: 239-394-4221.

Jo-Ann Sanborn at Sheldon Fine Art

Everglades’ artist Jo-Ann Sanborn, a well-known regional artist who has exhibited her paintings throughout the Northeast, from Marco Island to Portland, Maine, is currently on display at Sheldon Fine Art Naples at 460 Fifth Avenue South, Naples. Sanborn’s work can be seen at http://joannsanborn.com. She lives and works on Marco Island, where she maintains her studio and continues to hone her craft.

YMCA summer camps

The YMCA of Southwest Florida is hosting summer camps starting at various locations in Lee County. The Bonita Springs Recreation Center, 26740 Pine Ave, Bonita Springs, will be hosting traditional and teen leadership summer camps Monday through Friday from now until Aug. 5. Camp hours run from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. There is a $30 fee to register for summer camps. Parents or guardians can register online at the YMCA website or in person at a YMCA location. The cost of the summer camps varies by location. Information: visit ymcaswfl.org/programs/child-care/summer-camps.

Conservancy Little Explorers

Thursdays, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. through August. Little Explorer Play Zone in the Nature Center, The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples. Preschool programs for ages 18 months to 5 years old, with various themes for each month — July, nature, such as tracking critters and learning where turles live; August, land animals, such as living like a black bear. Plan your visit around one of the daily talks for adults at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15p.m. Free with admission. $17.95 adults, $9.95 ages 3 and older. See details on the website, conservancy.org or call 239-262-0304.

The Factory Run Club

At 6.30 p.m., Tuesdays. Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. The Factory Run Club is a fun social run around the lake loop — just under 1 mile — adjacent to The Cove at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Your skill level is the right one. Jog a single lap or run as many as you choose. Drinks at The Cove afterward are discounted for participants. And you’ll be ready to cool off after that virtuous workout. You get a R.I.O.T. shirt after completing eight runs. And it’s free, free, free.

Celebrate Earth with the Marco Island Center for the Arts

The Marco Island Center for the Arts will feature a 'Celebrate Earth' exhibition and speaker series that highlights the need to protect the beauty of our natural world. Participating artists – Judy Becker, Judy Chinski, Deborah Martin, Glory Sheba Spinuzzi and Karen Swanker – will exhibit works that emphasize the beauty of our surroundings by using different mediums to convey this message. 'Celebrate Earth' in the Lauritzen and Rush Galleries through July 5. This exhibition includes a speaker series on environmental stewardship and ways to make a difference in saving the planet. The speaker sessions are free to attend. RSVP to hold your seat on our event calendar at marcoislandart.org/events-calendar/.

Rookery staff, volunteer art show

Friends of Rookery Bay presents “The Land They Love: Rookery Bay Reserve Staff and Volunteer Art Show,” now through Oct. 28 in the art gallery at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Two staff members and 10 volunteers share their insights of the 110,000-acre reserve by showcasing their photography and paintings. Most of the items are for sale. The artists are Paul Allen, Geoffrey Britt, Terri Caton, Ann D’Allesandro, Sarah Falkowski, Jean Hall, Keith Laakkonen, Kathleen Lunday, Terry Lumb, Macy Noll, Evan Sherer and Martin Strasmore. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, free for active and retired military personnel and their families, and free on the second Saturday each month for Collier County residents. On Fridays through July 22, the center hosts BOGO Family Fridays that include arts and crafts, “Meet the Librarian” story time and family movies. Learn more at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Summer camp registration

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary Announces Wild Florida Adventure Camp registration, with weeklong programs for kids aged 6 to 10 running now through Aug. 26 with themes from swamp sleuthing to "insect investigators" to "Wild Wings and Bird Nerds" to "Animal Architects." Rates, times and availability of before- and after-care at corkscrew.audubon.org/summer-camp-22.

Free summer art programs

Marco Island Center for the Arts is expanding access to arts programs for young people in Collier County for the second year in a row by offering their entire slate of children’s summer classes free of charge to applicants. Each year Marco Island Center for the Arts works to increase the opportunities to bring the next generation of artists and art patrons into the classroom with great teaching artists and innovative programs. Expanding the next generation of artists means creating programs that are available to all students and reducing barriers to access including cost. The 2022 slate of Children’s Summer Classes includes traditional visual art classes as well as performing arts selections. Registrations are being accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Classes are filling up quickly. Information about specific classes can be found on the Art Center’s website at https://www.marcoislandart.org/childrens-summer-classes/.

History lessons at Collier County museums

Collier County has a rich history, and there's five museums to learn about it — Collier Museum at Government Center (Naples), Museum of the Everglades, Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch, Naples Depot Museum, and Marco Island Historical Museum. Visit colliermuseums.com to learn more.

Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

﻿‘The Everglades: A World Worth Keeping’

At Rosen Gallery, 2172 J&C Blvd., Naples. Julie Kimball’s abstract landscape show. Information: 239-405-2826.

Batik/rozome or shibori dyeing of silk scarfs or paintings

Classes at Inspirations Gallery, 5450B Shirley Street, Naples. All levels welcome. $150 plus $50 supplies for four afternoons. Call or email for days: 603-686-2187 or leighherndon@comcast.net.

Third Street South Famers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday. Parking lot behind Tommy Bahama off Third Street South in Old Naples; Entry is from 13th Avenue South. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

Key Marco artifacts

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Stonewall,- 551 S Collier Blvd., Marco Island. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: ysj2020@me.com.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Marco Island Brewery is crafty in more than just beer

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.