3 To Do: The queen's orchid and ‘Something Rotten’

Marco Eagle

1. ‘Something Rotten’ at Sugden Community Theatre

Hit Broadway musical comes to The Naples Players.

Wot? Music AND dancing AND a storyline? The Bottom Brothers are having a horrible time scoring a hit in their 16th-century oeuvre of London, especially against a guy named Will until a soothsayer whispers the wave of the future to them.

Various times now through July 24 at Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave., Naples. Cost: $47.

Information: naplesplayers.org or 239-263-7990.

2. Finding the queen's orchid

At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at Baker Hall, Moorings Presbyterian Church, 791 Harbour Drive, Naples.

Larry Zettler will talk at the Naples Orchid Society about working with John Parke Wright IV of Naples in locating, naming and transporting a Platinum Jubilee orchid, a unique blue Vanda, for Queen Elizabeth’s 75th anniversary celebration in London.

For orchid growing tips, come at 6:30 p.m. for the "Orchid Doctor" session. Guests welcome. Information: naplesorchidsociety.org.

3. Adam Hunter at Off the Hook

The comedian performs July 6-7 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee.

Both shows start at 7 p.m.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

