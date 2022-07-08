3 To Do: Mangoes, pride and arts

Marco Eagle

1. This weekend: Celebrate mangoes in Immokalee

Mango Days are back!

Celebration of the harvest at Roberts Ranch, with fruit-themed activities and crafts for the whole family, and you can take home a bag of the season's bounty to enjoy.

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Friday-Saturday, July 8-9, at Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch 1215 Roberts Ave.

Information: 239-252-2611 or colliermuseums.com.

2 . Marco Island: Community reception is Monday

At 6 p.m. Monday, July 11. Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island.

The Center for the Arts is expanding into performing arts with a second venue at the Town Center theater and is announcing its inaugural season at a reception open to the public.

Information: 239-394-4221.

3. Rescheduled Naples Pride Festival

Rescheduled from June Event celebrates diversity and unity, educates the community on LGBTQ issues and promotes equal rights for all.

An all-inclusive, family-friendly public event offering entertainers, speakers, musicians, performers, vendors, exhibitors, kids activities, food and drinks.

From 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 9, Cambier Park. 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples.

Cost $5. Tickets at naplespride.org.

