3 To Do: Tigertail cleanup, Evening on Fifth, more

1. This weekend: Friends of Tigertail Beach host quarterly cleanup

From 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., Saturday, July 16. Meet at the Tigertail Beach Kiosk.

Wear shoes that may get wet. Recommend wearing sunscreen and a hat. Bring a grabber if you have one.

Garbage bags and plastic gloves provided. Bring your own water container to help reduce waste.

All youth participants will receive a certificate of appreciation.

For all events and newsletters: FriendsofTigertail.com.

2. Thursday: ‘Evening on Fifth’

Monthly event returns to Fifth Avenue South from 6:30-9:30 p.m., Thursday, July 14.

Enjoy live music, shopping, dining and dancing in downtown Naples. Free. Restaurants and bars along the avenue will be offer specials on food and drinks.

Evenings on Fifth continues every second Thursday of the month.

For more information, call 239-692-8436 or visit FifthAvenueSouth.com.

3. Friday: Fort Myers Music Walk

Downtown Fort Myers comes alive with music at this monthly celebration with bands in the streets and inside the bars and venues. 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 15. Free.

Music Walk takes place on the third Friday of each month. Downtown Fort Myers.

Information: facebook.com/RiverDistrictAlliance.

