3 To Do: New art exhibit, comedy, more

Marco Eagle

1. Opens this weekend: Art exhibit at Botanical Garden

A new exhibit opens this weekend in Kapnick Hall at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Dr., Naples.

"Christy Noonan: Meditations on Waterlilies at the Naples Botanical Garden" runs July 15-Sept. 11, featuring the work of the Southwest Florida artist.

For more than a year, Noonan visited the Garden to study these floating wonders and captured them on canvas.

More at naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

More:SWFLA To Do List: Wallace W. Abbey continues, more

2. Gary Owen at Off the Hook

Comedian Gary Owen — a veterans who hails from Cincinnati and is considered the "Funniest Serviceman in America" — performs standup through July 17 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

Cost $35 general admission, plus a fee.

At 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16; 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

More:3 To Know: Historical Museum receives Travelers’ Choice Award, more

3. Saturday: Friends of Tigertail Beach host quarterly cleanup

From 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., Saturday, July 16. Meet at the Tigertail Beach Kiosk.

Wear shoes that may get wet. Recommend wearing sunscreen and a hat. Bring a grabber if you have one. Garbage bags and plastic gloves provided. Bring your own water container to help reduce waste.

All youth participants will receive a certificate of appreciation.

For all events and newsletters: FriendsofTigertail.com.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Unique combos highlight Capri Fish House visit

More:Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?