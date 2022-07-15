Social Scene: A purple July for Just Friends

Submitted

Purple was the color of the month at the Just Friends luncheon at the Marco Island Yacht Club. Although purple is frequently thought of as indicating royalty, spiritually it is associated with women who seek peace and harmony and give protection and support.

Just Friends celebrated their 16th birthday and club founder Bonnie Bozzo was honored along with other charter members Evelyn Case and Doris Boston. Eight past Just Friends presidents also received roses.

Bonnie Bozzo entertained the ladies with her impersonation of Karen Blizen who wrote "Out of Africa" under the pen name of Isak Dinesen.

New member Maureen Gold was introduced and birthday lady Pam Shudes was celebrated.

Several lucky ladies won door prizes and 50/50 jackpots.

It was a regal afternoon.

