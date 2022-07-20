Pirates, Mermaids and NFL players at the YMCA

Submitted

Look what landed on the YMCA of Collier County’s summer campgrounds on July 15, to celebrate the end of “Pirates and Mermaids” week.

There were approximately 200 of these seaworthy mates and maidens ranging from ages 5-11 years of age.

Upon arrival, they engaged in a scavenger hunt. Leadership skills, good communication and cooperation displayed by these swashbuckling pirates and mermaids, aided organized groups to solve the clues and gather enough plunder, “gold” coins, to hoist their victorious, triumphant team flag.

Following the scavenger hunt, a seaworthy buffet was served and included: Peg Legs (sausages), Cannon Balls (meatballs) and Guac-the Plank (guacamole), among other seaworthy cuisine.

Two retired National Football League Players, Jimmy Bell and Jeff Neal, surprised the pirates and mermaids with a visit and signed autographs, following an inspirational talk on the importance of making good choices, being responsible for your actions (because they have consequences), and associating with people of good character.

Throughout this celebration, the pirates and mermaids learned some new pirate songs and dances and as they returned to sea, they danced to these new songs while hauling their treasure chests of smiles, happy memories, and buckets of goodies.