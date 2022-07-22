3 To Do: ‘Awkward Family Photos’ and more

Marco Eagle

1. Last chance: ‘Awkward Family Photos’ exhibit

Last chance to see this traveling show featuring more than 200 goofy, awkward and often hilarious family photos, along with some of their stories.

The exhibit sprang from the website awkwardfamilyphotos.com. Now through July 25. Free. Gallery in the Round at Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

2. Hear live piano concert at Koreshan

Enjoy piano music from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24, in the Koreshan Unity Art Hall played by park docent Ann Carroll.

Learn more about the rare "Model C" 1886 Steinway piano and the Koreshans. Koreshan State Park, 800 Corkscrew Road, Estero.

More on Facebook or floridastateparks.org.

3. Learn about birds at Everglades National Park

If you've wanted to learn more about birding, now is your chance. Everglades National Park at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 24, will host Introduction to Birding in the picnic pavilion at the Gulf Coast Visitor Center, 815 Oyster Bar Lane, Everglades City. Free.

Learn why birds are important, adaptations that birds have to better survive and how to bird. Attendees urged to bring bug spray, sunscreen, sunglasses, hat, water, a snack and wear breathable long sleeves and pants.

For more, 239-695-3311 or nps.gov/ever/planyourvisit/gcdirections.htm.

