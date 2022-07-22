Social Scene: Newcomers July luncheon

Sue Weiler

Special to the Eagle

Members celebrated July’s luncheon with a Salute to America! Members wore red, white and blue for a patriotic theme at Hideaway Beach Club.

Guest speaker was security specialist Chris Knott, who heads up his own security firm, Naples Security Solutions. He spoke about his experiences providing executive and corporate security and talked about safety and gave a demonstration on self-defense.

Mini club news

Newcomer’s cooking club ‘Smoking Pots’ had a great time learning how to make restaurant quality flatbread. The group shared and sampled all of the creations. This is just one of the many mini clubs available to join.

Sound like fun?

If you would like to attend a luncheon and meet some fabulous women, contact our membership chairs at MarcoMembership@gmail.com. Note on the subject line, “Attention: Membership Chairs.”

