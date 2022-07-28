29th Annual Marco Island Christmas House and Business Decorating Contest planned

Submitted

The 29th annual Marco Island Christmas House and Business Decorating Contest Committee met at the Esplanade at CJ’s and Mango’s on July 20 to celebrate “Christmas in July” – a planning and socializing event organized by committee member Judy Sacher.

Committee Chairman Dave Rice announced the dates for the 2022 Christmas House and Business Decorating Judging.

The 2022 contest schedule is as follows: Dec. 12-14 – Preliminary judging is from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m., all three nights. Dec. 16 – Final judging trolley ride to select the 2022 house decorating winner.

Dec. 12, 13: for the house decorating contest, the Island is divided into nine zones and judging teams select the top contenders in each zone by visiting every street on the island. A second round of preliminary judging on Dec. 14 selects the top 10 from the top contenders from the zone judging.

The final judging to determine the 2022 Champion is on Dec. 16 with the judges visiting the top 10 homes via Santa’s Christmas Trolley. The judges’ bus departs from the First Horizon Bank parking area at 6:30 p.m., for those that wish to join in the parade.

Said Rice, “We hope to exceed last year’s record number of homes (2,015) and businesses (150) judged last year as the community ‘Lights Up For Christmas.’ ”

At the Christmas in July gathering, Rice welcomed and introduced new committee member, Rachel Schenk, retail relationship manager of the Marco Branch of First Horizon Bank to the committee. “Having a representative of First Horizon Bank is an important addition to the committee,” said Rice. First Horizon Bank sponsors the Committee’s Finals night kick-off event as the committee selects the 2022 winner.

The Christmas Decorating Committee will next meet in November at their annual Potluck dinner to finalize plans and procedures for the 2022 judging. Members of the committee include: Dave and Jeanne Rice, Bob Boland and Lyn Bedel, Bette McGilvray and Steve Josselyn, Marc Creach and Christina Lambros, Keith and Barbara Dameron, Sandy Dauch, Ken and Diane Honecker, Jerry Swiacki and Linda Turner, Larry and Judy Sacher, Bruce Robertson, Mary Vertin, Rachel Schenk, Jacki Stratego and Richard Droste, Carla and Mike Mickes, Lauri Kalanges, Betty Newman and Russ Simmons, Debbie and Marty Roddy.

The Christmas House and Business Decorating Committee is an independent organization funded by 29-year sponsor Lee County Electric Cooperative. Sponsorship of the finals night social is by First Horizon Bank. The Marco Island Chamber of Commerce is instrumental in keeping business members informed of the details of the business contest.

For information contact Rice at marcodave@comcast.net.