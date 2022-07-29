Marco Eagle

1. Saturday: Thornton Wilder's ‘Our Town’

At 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 29-30, and 2 p.m. July 30-31.

The writer's classic look, warm-hearted but honest, into the lives of a small town, presented by the Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs Youth Theatre. Center for Performing Arts, Hinman Auditorium, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Cost: $17-23. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

More:3 To Know: Convention & Visitors Bureau receives exclusive designation, more

2. Summer Opera Series continues

At 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays through October. Wang Opera Center; 2408 Linwood Ave., Naples.

Famous operas from Europe's best known theaters — La Scala, Baden Baden, Salzburg, more — with stars like Asmik Grigorian, Renée Fleming. "Turandot"; Aug. 3, "Ariadne auf Naxos"; Aug. 17, "Faust"; Sept. 7, "Falstaff"; Sept. 21, "Der Rosenkavalier; Oct. 5, "Rusalka"; and Oct. 19, "Elektra."

Refreshments available, including popcorn. $22; $10 students. See peranaples.org for details.

More:3 To Do: ‘Our Town,’ Summer Opera Series and more

3. Art exhibit at Botanical Garden

A new exhibit opens this weekend in Kapnick Hall at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Dr., Naples.

"Christy Noonan: Meditations on Waterlilies at the Naples Botanical Garden" runs through Sept. 11, featuring the work of the Southwest Florida artist. For more than a year, Noonan visited the Garden to study these floating wonders and captured them on canvas.

More at naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Fin to hoof – Bistro keeps it fresh

More:Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?