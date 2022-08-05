3 To Do: Readers Theatre, free zoo day, more

Marco Eagle

1. Sunday: Readers Theatre coming to Arts Center Theatre

The Arts Center Theatre is kicking off the Readers Theatre program on Sunday, Aug. 7, launching the inaugural season for the new theatre venture at Marco Town Center, a new branch of the Marco Island Center for the Arts.

Readers Theatre, sometimes referred to as “Playwrights Theatre,” offers an opportunity for local writers to workshop their original work in front of a live audience.

The three different programs, free to the public, will begin on Aug. 7, when audiences will be treated to “Paradise and Mr. Prince,” written by local playwright Mitch Eli. This play is a love letter to Marco Island and features some of the same characters from the writer’s first production on the island in 2020.

On Aug. 14, theater lovers will discover a trio of short one-act plays written by playwrights Alice Costello, Leslie Sanderson and MaryAnn Clavin. Closing out the Readers Theatre program on Aug. 21 writer Kristyn Estes will present “The Swingset,” a light-hearted comedy promising to have you laughing aloud.

All plays for the Readers Theater program will have a start time of 3 p.m. at the Arts Center Theatre. RSVP for your free tickets at marcoislandart.org/events-calendar/ or by calling 239-394-4221.

2. This weekend: Eight-Foot Brewing anniversary

The Cape Coral brewery celebrates its fourth anniversary with three days of live music, food trucks and special beers. Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7. Free.

Eight-Foot Brewing, 4417 S.E. 16th Place, Unit 11, Cape Coral. 984-2655 or facebook.com/eightfootbrewing.

3. Free Saturday at Naples Zoo

It's Free Saturday for Collier County residents. From 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. On the first Saturday of every month, Collier residents receive free zoo admission all day long.

Enter any time, all day long, up until 3:30 p.m. with no coupon required. Proof of residency required for all adults. Visitors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult at least 18 years of age.

State-issued photo ID with Collier address, like driver's license. If you have an out-of-area photo ID, but own property in Collier, bring a utility or tax bill for a property in Collier County with a matching name photo ID. napleszoo.org.

