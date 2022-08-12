3 To Do: Free day at Rookery Bay, drums in Bonita, more

Marco Eagle

1. Saturday: Free day at Rookery Bay

Collier County residents can enjoy free admission 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, in the last date that is part of this special summer promotion.

The two-story center features aquariums, a touch tank, interactive exhibits, walking trails over and along Henderson Creek, covered picnic areas with water views, a butterfly garden, an art gallery, and a nature-themed gift shop.

Information: rookerybay.org.

More:3 To Know: Inflation comes off 40-year high but stays elevated, more

2. Drums in Bonita Springs on Saturday

For something different, head to Bonita Springs for a Family Drum Circle. It's from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in. Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds St.

Family-friendly event for drum enthusiasts and spectators to enjoy, with playing and spontaneous dance.

No cigar or cigarette smoking, alcohol, or drugs in or near the circle. Bring a chair and a drum. Donations requested to defray rental costs. Sponsored by House of Gaia.

More:SWFLA To Do List: 'Rescue Me' actor, comedian coming to Off The Hook, more

3. Sunday: Magical Night Out for All Ages

Arts Center Theatre opens the doors with a mind-blowing night of magic and comedy in Lyndy’s Magic Parlor event at 7 p.m., Aug. 13.

This performance will feature a masterful blend of clean humor, sleight of hand and tons of audience involvement all performed in the cozy theatre setting at Marco Town Center.

Professional entertainer and magician Lyndy Phillips creates a magical journey that begins with a simple trick and continues with the impossible performed only feet from the audience.

Lyndy performs his sleight of hand and mind reading with a twist of comedy without needing any large stage production, rabbits or tigers.

Audiences of all ages and backgrounds will enjoy Lyndy’s performance and leave feeling uplifted, entertained. General Admission tickets are $35 and on sale now at marcoislandart.org/ or by calling 239-394-4221.

Arts Center Theatre is located at Marco Town Center (formerly the home of the Marco Players) on Marco Island.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Marco Prime is pure saucy perfection!

More:Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?