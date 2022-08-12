SWFLA To Do List: 'Rescue Me' actor, comedian coming to Off The Hook, more

Marco Eagle

AUGUST

'Rescue Me' actor, comedian coming to Off The Hook

Actor and comedian Adam Ferrara — who has co-starred in the TV show "Rescue Me" and "The Job" — performs standup through Aug. 13 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12; and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Information; offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Free day at Rookery Bay

Collier County residents can enjoy free admission 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, in the last date that is part of this special summer promotion. Two-story center features aquariums, a touch tank, interactive exhibits, walking trails over and along Henderson Creek, covered picnic areas with water views, a butterfly garden, an art gallery, and a nature-themed gift shop. rookerybay.org.

Drums in Bonita Springs on Saturday

For something different, head to Bonita Springs for a Family Drum Circle. It's from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in. Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds St. Family-friendly event for drum enthusiasts and spectators to enjoy, with playing and spontaneous dance. No cigar or cigarette smoking, alcohol, or drugs in or near the circle. Bring a chair and a drum. Donations requested to defray rental costs. Sponsored by House of Gaia. More on Facebook.

Arts Center Theatre: Magical Night Out for All Ages

Arts Center Theatre opens the doors with a mind-blowing night of magic and comedy in Lyndy’s Magic Parlor event at 7 p.m., Aug. 13. This performance will feature a masterful blend of clean humor, sleight of hand and tons of audience involvement all performed in the cozy theatre setting at Marco Town Center. Professional entertainer and magician Lyndy Phillips creates a magical journey that begins with a simple trick and continues with the impossible performed only feet from the audience. Lyndy performs his sleight of hand and mind reading with a twist of comedy without needing any large stage production, rabbits or tigers. Audiences of all ages and backgrounds will enjoy Lyndy’s performance and leave feeling uplifted, entertained. General Admission tickets are $35 and on sale now at marcoislandart.org/ or by calling 239-394-4221. Arts Center Theatre is located at Marco Town Center (formerly the home of the Marco Players) on Marco Island.

Naples Jazzmasters Dixieland Band

From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 20 and 27, in the Norris Center, Eighth Avenue South and Eighth Street South, Naples. Free but donations are requested and appreciated. Concerts are at the same time and place every Saturday through Sept. 24, except Sept. 17. naplesjazzsociety.com.

Readers Theatre

The Arts Center Theatre is hosting Readers Theatre program. Sometimes referred to as “Playwrights Theatre,” offers an opportunity for local writers to workshop their original work in front of a live audience. These plays are presented without sets, props or costumes, allowing the writers words and the interpretations of the actors to tell the story. Most importantly the audience is encouraged to offer feedback. The three different programs, free to the public. On Aug. 14, theater lovers will discover a trio of short one-act plays written by playwrights Alice Costello, Leslie Sanderson and MaryAnn Clavin. Closing out the Readers Theatre program on Aug. 21 writer Kristyn Estes will present “The Swingset,” a light-hearted comedy promising to have you laughing aloud. All plays for the Readers Theater program will have a start time of 3 p.m. at the Arts Center Theatre. RSVP for your free tickets at marcoislandart.org/events-calendar/ or by calling 239-394-4221.

Nick Colletti at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Darren Carter at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 17-18, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

‘Clown Bar’

Theatre Conspiracy transforms the Foulds Theatre into the titular clown bar for this “zany clown-noir dramedy” set in the dark, secret world of gangster clowns. The working bar opens 45 minutes before each show to sell drinks to theater patrons. Aug. 18-28. $30. Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers. 939-2787 or artinlee.org.

Dierks Bentley

The country star’s Beers On Me Tour includes opening acts Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning. The tour is named after the singer/songwriter's 2021 single "Beers On Me." 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. $31-$116. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 948-7825 or hertzarena.com.

Singer/songwriter competition

The annual competition returns with singer-songwriters performing original songs for a panel of judges. The grand-prize winner gets three hours of recording time in Davis Arts Center’s Six Fingers Studio, a performance spot at the annual Island Hopper Songwriter Festival and more. The audience also votes to name the People’s Choice Winner. 7:30-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. $10. Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, 2301 First St., downtown Fort Myers. 333-1933 or sbdac.com.

Michael Yo at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 19-21, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 6:45 and 8:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

BaconFest Trolley Event

Ride trolleys throughout downtown Cape Coral and stop at 12 different bars and restaurants for bacon-themed drink and appetizer samples. Then vote on your favorites in the eighth annual event. 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. $25-$30. Check-in happens from 6-7:30 p.m. in downtown Cape Coral at Big John Plaza (near Pinch-A-Penny), the South Cape Hub and Dolphin Key Resort (under the front entry awning). Early and late check-in from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the South Cape Hub. Information: facebook.com/SouthCapeHospitalityAndEntertainmentAssociation.

‘Symphonic Rocks’

Singers Chloe Lowry and Dan Domenich join Gulf Coast Symphony on pop and rock hits from the 60s through the 80s, including songs from ABBA, Queen, The Who, Journey, Cyndi Lauper and Styx. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. $29-$59. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, south Fort Myers. Information: 481-4849 or bbmannpah.com.

International Blues Challenge 2022

Southwest Florida blues musicians compete at this qualifying event for the annual International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee. 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. Doors open at noon. $10. Cape Cabaret Dinner Theater, 4725 Vincennes Blvd., Cape Coral. 549-3000 or SWFBS.org.

#Marco25: Scavenger hunt and beach day

It begins at 8 a.m., Aug. 22, with a beach cleanup hosted by the Marco Island Civic Association (MICA) at South Beach. At 10:30 a.m. residents will conduct a scavenger hunt at the Marco Island Historical Museum. Several local organizations are participating which will give residents a chance to find clues and prizes around the city. Also, during the day, the Marco Island Library will host a scavenger hunt for younger children who are not in school. #Marco25 will be featured on signs and on social media to highlight and tag each celebratory event. The 25th Anniversary Celebration Committee includes representatives from the Chamber of Commerce, the Marco Island Historical Museum, the Marco Island Civic Association (MICA), the Marco Island Center for the Arts, the Marco YMCA , Marco Island Academy, the Marco Island Charter Middle School, Tommie Barfield Elementary, Collier County Public Library on Marco Island, the Marco Island Historical Society, and city staff. If any person or business is interested in sponsoring an event during the week, contact Casey Lucius at 239-389-3969.

#Marco25: Athletic Day

On Aug. 23, the Marco YMCA will host open swim and open fitness classes for Marco Island residents. The Marco Island Chamber of Commerce and Blue Zones will organize an evening 25-minute (2.5 mile) walk through Hideaway, and schools will have children walk for 25 minutes during gym class to recognize the 25th anniversary. Also, city staff will face off in a kickball game at Winterberry Park.

Sarah Hester Ross at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Jerry Halliday at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Love That Dress!

The 14th annual fundraiser is billed as “the ultimate feel-good shopping spree of the year.” The popular event lets you buy high fashion at reasonable costs, including donated, “gently used” dresses, shoes, handbags and accessories. Plus, a silent auction, food, cocktails, music and more. Benefits PACE Center for Girls. 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. $30 ($150 for VIP). Embassy Suites, 10450 Corkscrew Commons Drive, Estero. lovethatdressleecounty.com

#Marco25: Art Day – ‘Then and Now’

On Aug. 24, art will be displayed at the schools, elementary school children will have a coloring contest, the Marco Island Center for the Arts will host a wine event and City Hall will host an Art @ City Hall Open House.

#Marco25: ‘History Day’ and employee appreciation

On Aug. 25, schools will have assemblies with historical actors organized by the Marco Island Historical Society. There will be a history program at the library and a historical display in the lobby of the museum. The events will focus on the history of Marco Island and the beginning of cityhood. City staff will be honored at a luncheon at Mackle Park, recognizing those employees who have worked for the city for 25 years.

#Marco25: ‘City Government Day’ and an evening concert

From 2 until 5 p.m., Aug. 26, city police, fire, public works, and utility vehicles and equipment will be on display for kids. There will be a meet and greet for residents to meet City Council members. From 7 until 9 p.m., a free concert by “The Rockefellers” will be held at the Marco Lutheran Church. Tickets will be available in advance of the concert.

#Marco25: City of Marco Island 25th Anniversary Adult Prom

On Aug. 27, the week will be capped off with an adult prom from 6 until 9 p.m., at the Marco Island Hilton. Tickets will be sold for this event. The “prom” will have a 1990s theme to recognize Marco Island becoming a city in 1997. Throughout the week, businesses that have been operating on Marco Island for 25 years or more will be recognized.

Dusty Slay at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Aug. 25-28, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Jon ‘Polar Bear’ Gonzalez at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $29 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

ONGOING

Lab Theater's ‘Fairview’

Jackie Sibblies Drury’s 2019 play starts as a comedy about a middle-class, sitcom-style Black family preparing for their grandmother’s birthday dinner. But then an unwelcome group of observers shows up, the fourth wall crashes down and the play starts asking questions about race and provoking questions and contemplation from the audience. The Southwest Florida premiere of the Pulitzer-winning play. Through Aug. 20. $30. The Laboratory Theater of Florida, 1634 Woodford Ave., downtown Fort Myers. 218-0481 or laboratorytheaterflorida.com.

Call to artists, crafters and market vendors

The Goodland Civic Association is readying for two shows that have enjoyed great success over the years: 13th Annual Goodland Holiday Bazaar and 11th Annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival. All shows will require mail-in applications. The 13th Annual Goodland Holiday Bazaar, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13, this pre-holiday celebration is held at picturesque MarGood Harbor Park; the Bazaar will feature arts, crafts and other unique market items, holiday music, a bake sale and other delicious food. Fees for 10' x 10' booth are $90 for GCA members, and $110 for non-members. The deadline to apply is Oct. 29. The 11th annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival, Saturday & Sunday, March 11-12, is a juried event also held at waterfront MarGood Harbor Park showcasing fine arts and hand crafts, live music organized by JRobert of Mangrove Music Studio, and a variety of food vendors. Artists will be juried by a selection committee of five professional artists. Fee for a 10’x10’ booth, which include a non-refundable $20 application fee, is $160. The deadline to apply is Dec. 18. There will be a limited number of single-day booths available for both events at reduced rates on a first come, first served basis, for both shows. For details & applications contact Tara O'Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.

Chess at the JCMI

Each Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon, 991 Winterberry Dr., at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island. Chess players from beginners to competitors are invited. More chess sets needed. There are no costs or fees. RSVP: Contact co-founders for info: Irvin Povlow – 215-694-2029 or irvinpovlow1@Gmail.com; Wade Keller – 239-389-2525 or wadekeller2045@Gmail.com.

Birds of Paradise: Historical Museum presents the feathered friends of South Florida

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) is hosting a new exhibit, “Birds of Paradise: The Birds of South Florida and the Everglades,” featuring oil paintings and mixed media works by artist Inez Hudson. The exhibit runs through Oct. 1, at the Marco Island Historical Museum. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is accessible for those who need it. For information, visit themihs.org or call 239-252-1440.

Art exhibit at Botanical Garden

An exhibit in Kapnick Hall at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Dr., Naples. "Christy Noonan: Meditations on Waterlilies at the Naples Botanical Garden" runs through Sept. 11, featuring the work of the Southwest Florida artist. For more than a year, Noonan visited the Garden to study these floating wonders and captured them on canvas. More at naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

Photo exhibit at Naples Depot Museum

"Wallace W. Abbey: A Life in Railroad Photography Exhibition" is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Aug. 20 at Naples Depot Museum, 1051 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Exhibition presents the life work of one of America’s most dynamic railroad photographers, Wallace W. Abbey. As a photographer, journalist, historian, and railroad industry executive, Abbey captured often overlooked perspectives from the 1940s through the '70s. Information: 239-252-8419 or colliermuseums.com.

New art exhibit at Coastland Center

"Bucolic Florida" runs through Sept. 10 at the COCO Art Gallery, Coastland Center, 1900 Tamiami Trail N., Naples. Free. Juried exhibition from the Arts Council of Southwest Florida (ACSWF) along with COCO Art Gallery. The theme celebrates peaceful, happy scenes and aspects of Florida life. More at cloudfolios.com/exhibitions/236.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

The Factory Run Club

At 6.30 p.m., Tuesdays. Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. The Factory Run Club is a fun social run around the lake loop — just under 1 mile — adjacent to The Cove at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Your skill level is the right one. Jog a single lap or run as many as you choose. Drinks at The Cove afterward are discounted for participants. And you’ll be ready to cool off after that virtuous workout. You get a R.I.O.T. shirt after completing eight runs. And it’s free, free, free.

YMCA summer camps

The YMCA of Southwest Florida is hosting summer camps starting at various locations in Lee County. The Bonita Springs Recreation Center, 26740 Pine Ave, Bonita Springs, will be hosting traditional and teen leadership summer camps Monday through Friday from now until Aug. 5. Camp hours run from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. There is a $30 fee to register for summer camps. Parents or guardians can register online at the YMCA website or in person at a YMCA location. The cost of the summer camps varies by location. Information: visit ymcaswfl.org/programs/child-care/summer-camps.

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Daily, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last ticket) Residents of Lee and Collier counties can visit for half-price through Sept. 30. Stroll the 2.25-mile boardwalk through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, freshwater marsh and the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. And it's a great opportunity this month to see the rare "Super" ghost orchid. Several days a week, uniformed naturalists are there to answer questions. Talks (online reservations required): Introductory guided boardwalk — July 15 and 29; butterfly orientation and walk — July 15; night walk — July 25. Discounted admission of $8 adults, $3 youth and free ages 5 and under. Regular admission (for non-Lee and Collier residents) is $17 adults, $6 kids 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Online tickets at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/Visit.

Conservancy Little Explorers

Thursdays, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. through August. Little Explorer Play Zone in the Nature Center, The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples. Preschool programs for ages 18 months to 5 years old, with various themes for each month — July, nature, such as tracking critters and learning where turles live; August, land animals, such as living like a black bear. Plan your visit around one of the daily talks for adults at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15p.m. Free with admission. $17.95 adults, $9.95 ages 3 and older. See details on the website, conservancy.org or call 239-262-0304.

Summer camp registration

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary Announces Wild Florida Adventure Camp registration, with weeklong programs for kids aged 6 to 10 running now through Aug. 26 with themes from swamp sleuthing to "insect investigators" to "Wild Wings and Bird Nerds" to "Animal Architects." Rates, times and availability of before- and after-care at corkscrew.audubon.org/summer-camp-22.

Free summer art programs

Marco Island Center for the Arts is expanding access to arts programs for young people in Collier County for the second year in a row by offering their entire slate of children’s summer classes free of charge to applicants. Each year Marco Island Center for the Arts works to increase the opportunities to bring the next generation of artists and art patrons into the classroom with great teaching artists and innovative programs. Expanding the next generation of artists means creating programs that are available to all students and reducing barriers to access including cost. The 2022 slate of Children’s Summer Classes includes traditional visual art classes as well as performing arts selections. Registrations are being accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Classes are filling up quickly. Information about specific classes can be found on the Art Center’s website at https://www.marcoislandart.org/childrens-summer-classes/.

History lessons at Collier County museums

Collier County has a rich history, and there's five museums to learn about it — Collier Museum at Government Center (Naples), Museum of the Everglades, Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch, Naples Depot Museum, and Marco Island Historical Museum. Visit colliermuseums.com to learn more.

Rookery staff, volunteer art show

Friends of Rookery Bay presents “The Land They Love: Rookery Bay Reserve Staff and Volunteer Art Show,” now through Oct. 28 in the art gallery at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Two staff members and 10 volunteers share their insights of the 110,000-acre reserve by showcasing their photography and paintings. Most of the items are for sale. The artists are Paul Allen, Geoffrey Britt, Terri Caton, Ann D’Allesandro, Sarah Falkowski, Jean Hall, Keith Laakkonen, Kathleen Lunday, Terry Lumb, Macy Noll, Evan Sherer and Martin Strasmore. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, free for active and retired military personnel and their families, and free on the second Saturday each month for Collier County residents. Learn more at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

Third Street South Famers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday. Parking lot behind Tommy Bahama off Third Street South in Old Naples; Entry is from 13th Avenue South. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

Key Marco artifacts

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

SEPTEMBER

‘Open Mic Bonita’

At 7 p.m., Sept. 1, $10 admission. “OMB! Open Mic Bonita!” at the Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, Moe Auditorium, 10150 Bonita Beach Road. Performers include singer-songwriters, vocalists, comedians, poets and more. This “open” open mic event always draws an eclectic group of performers in a light-hearted and supportive environment. Event is free to those who perform. Information: artcenterbonita.org.

Funny Shorts Live!

At 7:30 p.m., Sept. 9. $25 admission. Funny Shorts Live! At the Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, Moe Auditorium, 10150 Bonita Beach Road. Six short comedy plays, all by Florida playwrights and featuring local talent include a variety of plots including aging, tree-hugging, first kisses, and possessed artificial intelligence devices. Information: artcenterbonita.org.

Bonita Springs invites the public to Coastal Clean-up Day

Save the date on Sept. 17, 2022, because it’s International Coastal Clean-up Day! The City of Bonita Springs partners with Keep Lee County Beautiful for this event. Coastal Clean-Up Day is a great opportunity for students of all ages who need volunteer hours, as well as anyone that is interested in helping to preserve their beaches. Bonita Springs will host a clean-up site at the Lover’s Key State Park event lot located at 8700 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach. Volunteers are asked to meet at the event lot across from Lover’s Key State Park to park, register/check in, and collect needed equipment. There will be signs on Estero Boulevard directing people to the clean-up site. Volunteers will be asked to clean along the beach and roadways surrounding Lover’s Key State Park from 9 am to 12 pm on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. Gloves and bags will be provided to volunteers by the city. If you are interested in pre-registering for Coastal Clean-up Day, visit signupgenius.com/go/805094aaaaa2ca4f49-20224.

