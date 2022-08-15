Marco Island Yacht Club appoints new general manager

Staff

The Marco Island Yacht Club (MIYC) announced it has appointed Carrie Brooks as general manager effective Aug. 1. Brooks had been serving as interim general manager as well as food and beverage director at MIYC since March.

“During our extensive search, we interviewed some excellent external candidates in addition to Ms. Brooks, but ultimately we found that her drive, her understanding of our members and our staff, and her ideas to improve operation processes fit best to deliver the extraordinary member experience MIYC is known for,” said Dave Everitt, chairman of the MIYC board of directors.

Brooks came to MIYC from the Plantation Golf & Country Club in Fort Myers, where she had been food and beverage manager. She moved to Florida from Maine 18 years ago and has extensive experience in the hospitality field.

Her first role at the Yacht Club was to manage the club’s transition to a new IT platform, impacting every facet of operations and finances. That project gave her great insight and understanding of the club that she later used to improve staff training and the club’s food and beverage inventory system, Everitt noted.

“The Yacht Club is an amazing place, with the most spectacular views on Marco Island, and I’m excited to take the helm of this wonderful club,” Brooks said. “We’ve had tremendous growth over the past two years and I’m looking forward to tackling the challenges of that growth while ensuring we maintain the friendliness and warmth that is the heart of the club.”

In her new role, Brooks will be responsible for all day-to-day operations of the Club, helping it meet its mission of providing an extraordinary Member experience of dining, social activities and boating, as well as providing first class banquet services.

