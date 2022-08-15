Rotary welcomes Poss

Staff

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime recently inducted new member, Amy Poss.

Poss is originally from Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota area. She grew up in her family’s seasonal RV park business where she always enjoyed meeting and interacting with cross-country travelers. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a degree in secondary education-biology, she decided to forego the traditional teaching route and took over running the majority of the family’s RV park operations.

Poss’s family has enjoyed Marco Island since the mid 90s where they had a condo and often vacationed. Due to the seasonal nature of the RV Park business, Poss became a seasonal “Snow Chick,” travelling from Minnesota to Marco Island with her parents and her horse, Tigger every winter.

Poss enjoyed learning about the local area and found winter seasonal work that allowed her to get to know the natural SWFL environment. She worked two seasons for Big Cypress National Preserve in Environmental Education guiding Collier County 6th graders on swamp walks through the Everglades, also working seasonally with a friend’s kayak business as an Eco Tour Kayak guide.

Poss helped guide tourists on overnight kayak camping trips in the 10,000 Island of Everglades National Park.

In 2017, the RV Park in Minnesota was sold to a developer. Poss knew the only place she wanted to be was Marco Island. She became a full-time resident and began working part time for a local window treatment store. During COVID she lost her job and decided to go into business for herself. She began Amy’s Blinds of Marco Island as a Hunter Douglas dealer and an in-home consultant. Poss loves being able to help people aesthetically add the final touch to a room or home while solving issues with the intense heat and sun.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime, contact Linda Sandlin, Linda@MarcoRealtySource.com.

