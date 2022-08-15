Sunrise Rotary: More than service

Staff

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise is well known for its many community service projects and sponsorship of the Marco Island Academy Interact Club. When the club members relax between projects, they often explore unique opportunities offered by the Island. One of those unique opportunities was the club’s recent social at Dolce Mare coordinated by member Arne Sandberg.

Dolce Mare is a specialty shop in Marco Walk Plaza offering gelato, chocolates, candy and even wines. About 16 members of Sunrise Rotary were welcomed to a social at Dolce Mare by the owners of the shop, Michelle and David Pyle, on a recent Saturday. The Rotarians were treated to charcuterie boxes with meats, cheese, crackers, and chocolates, wine, sodas and even a slice of birthday cake for one of the members.

Rotarians attending made gift donations to President Bill Morris said would be given to support Marco Meals of Hope, one of the club’s annual projects. After two hours of camaraderie and enjoying the treats provided by Dolce Mare, club members returned to their regular routines. All were appreciative of the wonderful event catered by Dolce Mare and looking forward to the Club’s next unique social.

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise meets at Stonewall’s American Bistro on Tuesday mornings at 7 a.m. To become a Rotarian or for further information about the Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise and its activities, please contact Bill Morris at wgm@wgmorrislaw.com or visit the Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise website at marcoislandsunriserotary.org.

