Social Scene: Friends celebrate August in orange

Just Friends wore orange this month to celebrate August. The color orange exudes warmth and joy and is considered a fun color that provides emotional strength, positivity to life and it encourages social communication and creativity.

The club’s speaker was Maureen McFarlane from the Florida Native Plant Society. McFarlane lives on Marco and talked about what plants grow best in our area, and why we should try to incorporate these into our home landscape.

Native plants don't need irrigation or fertilizer, and the birds, butterflies, bugs and other wildlife need these plants to thrive. It was an eye-opening presentation.

Just Friends meet for lunch once a month at the Yacht Club. If you were in the Newcomers Club, you are eligible to join our club. For more information, call Patty at 239-394-3455.

