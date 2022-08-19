3 To Do: Pints for Parrots, BaconFest, more

Staff

1. Saturday: Pints for Parrots at in East Naples

The annual Pints for Parrots event is 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at KC's Parrot 41 in East Naples and benefits The Hyacinth Macaw Project in Brazil to help the world’s largest macaws, which has faced increased threats from wildfires.

KC's Parrot 41, 3340 Tamiami Trail E., will donate $1 of every pint of beer sold and $2 of every custom blue cocktail. There will also be raffle prizes, a 50/50 raffle, and T-shirts and koozies to help these rare parrots. More at kcsparrot41naples.com.

2. Michael Yo at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 19-21, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 6:45 and 8:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. BaconFest Trolley Event

Ride trolleys throughout downtown Cape Coral and stop at 12 different bars and restaurants for bacon-themed drink and appetizer samples. Then vote on your favorites in the eighth annual event. 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. $25-$30.

Check-in happens from 6-7:30 p.m. in downtown Cape Coral at Big John Plaza (near Pinch-A-Penny), the South Cape Hub and Dolphin Key Resort (under the front entry awning). Early and late check-in from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the South Cape Hub.

Information: facebook.com/SouthCapeHospitalityAndEntertainmentAssociation.

