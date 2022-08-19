SWFLA To Do List: Theatre Conspiracy's 'Clown Bar' and much more

Staff

AUGUST

Michael Yo at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 19-21, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 6:45 and 8:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Pints for Parrots at in East Naples

The annual Pints for Parrots event is 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at KC's Parrot 41 in East Naples and benefits The Hyacinth Macaw Project in Brazil to help the world’s largest macaw, which has faced increased threats from wildfires. KC's Parrot 41, 3340 Tamiami Trail E., will donate $1 of every pint of beer sold and $2 of every custom blue cocktail. There will also be raffle prizes, a 50/50 raffle, and T-shirts and koozies to help these rare parrots. More at kcsparrot41naples.com.

More:3 To Do: Pints for Parrots, BaconFest, more

More:City’s anniversary will be celebrated next week

‘Symphonic Rocks’

Singers Chloe Lowry and Dan Domenich join Gulf Coast Symphony on pop and rock hits from the 60s through the 80s, including songs from ABBA, Queen, The Who, Journey, Cyndi Lauper and Styx. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. $29-$59. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, south Fort Myers. Information: 481-4849 or bbmannpah.com.

Naples Jazzmasters Dixieland Band

From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 and 27, in the Norris Center, Eighth Avenue South and Eighth Street South, Naples. Free but donations are requested and appreciated. Concerts are at the same time and place every Saturday through Sept. 24, except Sept. 17. naplesjazzsociety.com.

New concert series at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples

Musician Jesse Rice kicks off the Live on the Lawn at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, 2600 Tiburon Blvd. General admission and reserved seating tickets are available online now, with a portion of the ticket proceeds benefiting the American Audubon Society's Cooperative Sanctuary Program. RSVP at 239-593-2000. More at ritzcarlton.com.

BaconFest Trolley Event

Ride trolleys throughout downtown Cape Coral and stop at 12 different bars and restaurants for bacon-themed drink and appetizer samples. Then vote on your favorites in the eighth annual event. 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. $25-$30. Check-in happens from 6-7:30 p.m. in downtown Cape Coral at Big John Plaza (near Pinch-A-Penny), the South Cape Hub and Dolphin Key Resort (under the front entry awning). Early and late check-in from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the South Cape Hub. Information: facebook.com/SouthCapeHospitalityAndEntertainmentAssociation.

International Blues Challenge 2022

Southwest Florida blues musicians compete at this qualifying event for the annual International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee. 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. Doors open at noon. $10. Cape Cabaret Dinner Theater, 4725 Vincennes Blvd., Cape Coral. 549-3000 or SWFBS.org.

Arts Center Theatre presents Readers Theater ‘The Swingset’

Arts Center Theatre (ACT) is bringing local playwrights to their stage with next installment of Readers Theater that will feature “The Swingset,” by Kristyn Estes at 3 p.m., Aug. 21. Kristyn Estes’ “The Swingset” is a lighthearted adult comedy (narrated by Gregg Burr) that chronicles Jake (played by Charlie Blum) and Abby’s (played by Kristyn Estes) move to their tropical dream home. However, Jake fears the dream has become a nightmare when it appears that Abby has much wilder ideas about their next chapter. Kristyn Estes is an accomplished writer whose children’s book, “Manuela’s Gift” is a Parents Choice Medalist, and one of the American Library Association’s Notable Books for Children. Estes has vast experience as an actor, director and writer in regional and community theater and has also written and hosted the award-winning PBS program, “Friends & Neighbors” airing in the Chicago metropolitan area. Readers Theatre is free to the public however; we do ask that you RSVP online at marcoislandart.org or by calling 239-394-4221.

Open auditions

By registration Sunday to Tuesday, Aug. 21-23. Gulf Coast Symphony Music and Arts Community Center, 13411 Shire Blvd., Fort Myers. Southwest Florida’s Gulf Coast Symphony hosting 2022-2023 season open auditions for "Snowbird Follies," "The Thing About Men," "Forever Plaid," "Gypsy" and "Nunsense." Equity and non-equity actors welcome. Reserve times on SignupGenius.com. All dance calls and callbacks set for the same day, 7-9 p.m., by invitation. See Backstage.com for role-specific pay and video auditions. Travel stipend, housing available. Information: auditions@gulfcoastsymphony.org.

‘Say Pro Choice’ town hall

At 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22. Norris Community Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. Sponsored by Collier Freedom. Hear from Kait Thomson, director of government relations and community engagement for Planned Parenthood of South & Central Florida; Char Wendel, longtime CEO of Planned Parenthood of Collier County; Caitlin Bernard, M.D., who provided medical care to the 10-year-old rape victim in Indiana; obstetricians; and more. Free tickets at eventbrite.com.

‘Clown Bar’

Theatre Conspiracy transforms the Foulds Theatre into the titular clown bar for this “zany clown-noir dramedy” set in the dark, secret world of gangster clowns. The working bar opens 45 minutes before each show to sell drinks to theater patrons. Through Aug. 28. Cost: $30. Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers. 939-2787 or artinlee.org.

Sarah Hester Ross at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Jerry Halliday at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Love That Dress! event in Estero

The 14th annual fundraiser is billed as “the ultimate feel-good shopping spree of the year.” The popular event lets you buy high fashion at reasonable costs, including donated, “gently used” dresses, shoes, handbags and accessories. Plus, a silent auction, food, cocktails, music and more. Benefits PACE Center for Girls. 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. $30 ($150 for VIP). Embassy Suites, 10450 Corkscrew Commons Drive, Estero. lovethatdressleecounty.com.

Dusty Slay at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Aug. 25-28, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Jon ‘Polar Bear’ Gonzalez at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $29 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Cocomo’s Grill – New digs, same great tastes

More:Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

ONGOING

Call to artists, crafters and market vendors

The Goodland Civic Association is readying for two shows that have enjoyed great success over the years: 13th Annual Goodland Holiday Bazaar and 11th Annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival. All shows will require mail-in applications. The 13th Annual Goodland Holiday Bazaar, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13, this pre-holiday celebration is held at picturesque MarGood Harbor Park; the Bazaar will feature arts, crafts and other unique market items, holiday music, a bake sale and other delicious food. Fees for 10' x 10' booth are $90 for GCA members, and $110 for non-members. The deadline to apply is Oct. 29. The 11th annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival, Saturday & Sunday, March 11-12, is a juried event also held at waterfront MarGood Harbor Park showcasing fine arts and hand crafts, live music organized by JRobert of Mangrove Music Studio, and a variety of food vendors. Artists will be juried by a selection committee of five professional artists. Fee for a 10’x10’ booth, which include a non-refundable $20 application fee, is $160. The deadline to apply is Dec. 18. There will be a limited number of single-day booths available for both events at reduced rates on a first come, first served basis, for both shows. For details & applications contact Tara O'Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.

Chess at the JCMI

Each Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon, 991 Winterberry Dr., at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island. Chess players from beginners to competitors are invited. More chess sets needed. There are no costs or fees. RSVP: Contact co-founders for info: Irvin Povlow – 215-694-2029 or irvinpovlow1@Gmail.com; Wade Keller – 239-389-2525 or wadekeller2045@Gmail.com.

Birds of Paradise: Historical Museum presents the feathered friends of South Florida

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) is hosting a new exhibit, “Birds of Paradise: The Birds of South Florida and the Everglades,” featuring oil paintings and mixed media works by artist Inez Hudson. The exhibit runs through Oct. 1, at the Marco Island Historical Museum. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is accessible for those who need it. For information, visit themihs.org or call 239-252-1440.

Art exhibit at Botanical Garden

An exhibit in Kapnick Hall at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Dr., Naples. "Christy Noonan: Meditations on Waterlilies at the Naples Botanical Garden" runs through Sept. 11, featuring the work of the Southwest Florida artist. For more than a year, Noonan visited the Garden to study these floating wonders and captured them on canvas. More at naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

New art exhibit at Coastland Center

"Bucolic Florida" runs through Sept. 10 at the COCO Art Gallery, Coastland Center, 1900 Tamiami Trail N., Naples. Free. Juried exhibition from the Arts Council of Southwest Florida (ACSWF) along with COCO Art Gallery. The theme celebrates peaceful, happy scenes and aspects of Florida life. More at cloudfolios.com/exhibitions/236.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

The Factory Run Club

At 6.30 p.m., Tuesdays. Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. The Factory Run Club is a fun social run around the lake loop — just under 1 mile — adjacent to The Cove at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Your skill level is the right one. Jog a single lap or run as many as you choose. Drinks at The Cove afterward are discounted for participants. And you’ll be ready to cool off after that virtuous workout. You get a R.I.O.T. shirt after completing eight runs. And it’s free, free, free.

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Daily, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last ticket) Residents of Lee and Collier counties can visit for half-price through Sept. 30. Stroll the 2.25-mile boardwalk through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, freshwater marsh and the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. And it's a great opportunity this month to see the rare "Super" ghost orchid. Several days a week, uniformed naturalists are there to answer questions. Talks (online reservations required): Introductory guided boardwalk — July 15 and 29; butterfly orientation and walk — July 15; night walk — July 25. Discounted admission of $8 adults, $3 youth and free ages 5 and under. Regular admission (for non-Lee and Collier residents) is $17 adults, $6 kids 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Online tickets at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/Visit.

Rookery staff, volunteer art show

Friends of Rookery Bay presents “The Land They Love: Rookery Bay Reserve Staff and Volunteer Art Show,” now through Oct. 28 in the art gallery at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Two staff members and 10 volunteers share their insights of the 110,000-acre reserve by showcasing their photography and paintings. Most of the items are for sale. The artists are Paul Allen, Geoffrey Britt, Terri Caton, Ann D’Allesandro, Sarah Falkowski, Jean Hall, Keith Laakkonen, Kathleen Lunday, Terry Lumb, Macy Noll, Evan Sherer and Martin Strasmore. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, free for active and retired military personnel and their families, and free on the second Saturday each month for Collier County residents. Learn more at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

Third Street South Famers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday. Parking lot behind Tommy Bahama off Third Street South in Old Naples; Entry is from 13th Avenue South. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

Key Marco artifacts

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

SEPTEMBER

‘Open Mic Bonita’

At 7 p.m., Sept. 1, $10 admission. “OMB! Open Mic Bonita!” at the Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, Moe Auditorium, 10150 Bonita Beach Road. Performers include singer-songwriters, vocalists, comedians, poets and more. This “open” open mic event always draws an eclectic group of performers in a light-hearted and supportive environment. Event is free to those who perform. Information: artcenterbonita.org.

SWFL Craft Beer Week

A series of events and specialty beer releases at Southwest Florida breweries, starting 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, with a kick-off party at HeadPinz Fort Myers. Sept. 1-5. Organized by The Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce. Admission to most events is free. For participating breweries and a schedule of events, visit SWFLCraftBeerWeek.com.

Funny Shorts Live!

At 7:30 p.m., Sept. 9. $25 admission. Funny Shorts Live! At the Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, Moe Auditorium, 10150 Bonita Beach Road. Six short comedy plays, all by Florida playwrights and featuring local talent include a variety of plots including aging, tree-hugging, first kisses, and possessed artificial intelligence devices. Information: artcenterbonita.org.

Bonita Springs invites the public to Coastal Clean-up Day

Save the date on Sept. 17, 2022, because it’s International Coastal Clean-up Day! The City of Bonita Springs partners with Keep Lee County Beautiful for this event. Coastal Clean-Up Day is a great opportunity for students of all ages who need volunteer hours, as well as anyone that is interested in helping to preserve their beaches. Bonita Springs will host a clean-up site at the Lover’s Key State Park event lot located at 8700 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach. Volunteers are asked to meet at the event lot across from Lover’s Key State Park to park, register/check in, and collect needed equipment. There will be signs on Estero Boulevard directing people to the clean-up site. Volunteers will be asked to clean along the beach and roadways surrounding Lover’s Key State Park from 9 am to 12 pm on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. Gloves and bags will be provided to volunteers by the city. If you are interested in pre-registering for Coastal Clean-up Day, visit signupgenius.com/go/805094aaaaa2ca4f49-20224.

ADVANCED

4th annual Rookery Bay Classic Car Show set in new location

The 4th annual Rookery Bay Classic Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 at Florida SouthWestern State College, 7505 Grand Lely Drive, Naples. Hosted by Island Automotive to support Friends of Rookery Bay, the event will have over 140 cars representing everything from pre-1930s antiques, icons from the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s, muscle cars from the ‘60s and ‘70s, and exotic/high performance race cars from yesterday and today. The day will include venders, activities, entertainment, and food trucks. Car show attendees will receive a free pass to visit the nearby Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center by Dec. 31, 2022. The center has aquariums, a touch tank, interactive exhibits, walking trails, an art gallery, picnic areas, a gift shop and more. Cash-only admission to the car show is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for children five and younger. Proceeds help support education, conservation and research within the 110,000-acre Rookery Bay Research Reserve, which encompasses 40 percent of Collier County’s coastline. For more information or to register a classic car for $25, visit rookerybay.org or call Island automotive at 239-394-3458.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Marco Prime is pure saucy perfection!

More:Grab a taste of summer, while you still can

More:Yum or yuck! The fabs and the fails in Southwest Florida’s fast food

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.