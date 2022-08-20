Social Scene: Newcomers August luncheon

Sue Weiler

“Lazy Days of Summer” was the theme for the August luncheon. Members wore summer resort attire and enjoyed a lighthearted game of trivia.

The presenters were Lyn Maggio and Peggy Palmer. It was an entertaining hour of summer trivia questions followed with prizes.

The luncheon concluded with some great gifts from our sponsors and our 50/50 raffle. Congratulations to all of the winners and thank you to our sponsors.

Sound like fun? If you would like to attend a luncheon and join in on the fun and meet some fabulous women, contact our membership chairs at MarcoMemership@gmail.com (Indicate: “Membership Chairs” on the subject line.)

