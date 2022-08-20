Young Artist Academy accepting applications for 2022 program

Will Watts

Marco Island Center for the Arts is now accepting applications for the 2022 Young Artist Academy. The Young Artist Academy offers art experiences for middle and high school students, who have both talent and an interest in visual and performing art.

The program provides the opportunity to learn techniques and allow for the further development of skills. Young Artist Academy is free of charge to eligible students in grade 6 through grade 12. Qualified home-schooled children will also be eligible. There are a very limited number of spaces and places will be filled on a first to apply basis.

All applications will be date and time stamped so it is advisable that students submit their applications as soon as possible. Applications are available online at marcoislandart.org/young-artist-academy./

Applications will not be accepted after Sept. 17.

This year we are offering two different choices for the students. They will need to choose. One choice is a visual art program, divided into two four-week sessions with two separate instructors. The other is a playwriting and performance workshop that will run all eight weeks with one instructor. Classes will take place on Saturday afternoons on the following dates: Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, Nov. 5, 12 and 19 and the classes will run from 1 p.m. until 3:30.

These classes, taught by professional, practicing artists, who will model the experiences needed to prepare for a lifetime of art as either a vocation, or serious supporter of the arts. There is a new team of teaching artists this year. The classes and materials are free for the students.

Matt Fazio, illustrator and concept artist whose work includes album covers and video games, will teach how color affects the way we see the world and how talking differently about color can make our lives generally more creative.

Subjects like mood, hue, and cultural color vocabulary. Ashley Nevar a highly creative personality and professional jewelry designer with a passion for fashion. She has developed her brand, Ash from Nash around numerous boutiques carry her designs. Students will create three-dimensional art in her workshop.

Playmakers Lab will debut this year in YAA as a performance arts program taught by multi-skilled theatre artist, Chris Dayett. Chris is the performing arts instructor at Marco Island Academy where he recently produced Disney’s The Little Mermaid for Marco Island Academy. As a playwright, he has written several plays and musicals. His musical, “Dorian Gray,” was an official selection at the 2017 New York Musical Festival and the recipient of the Show-Score Best in Fest Award.

Student exhibition and competition

Students who attend all eight sessions of the visual art program will be eligible to enter one piece of artwork into an exhibition that will take place at 3:30 p.m., Nov. 19. The Art Center will engage a panel of judges and the first, second or third place winners will receive cash prizes.

The artwork will be featured in the Art Center’s December newsletter. A video will be created and will be available to view on the Marco Island Center for the Arts YouTube page.

Students who attended all eight sessions of Playemaker’s Lab will have their plays debuted in front of family and friends at the Arts Center Theatre, in Marco Town Center, at 6 p.m., Nov. 19.

There is no fee for this program. We expect students to fulfill their commitment when they are accepted into the program.

For additional information, contact Heidi@marcoislandart.org or 239-394-4221.

