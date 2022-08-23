3 To Do: 'Love' in Estero, ‘Clown' at Conspiracy

Marco Eagle

1. Wednesday: Love That Dress! event in Estero

The 14th annual fundraiser is billed as “the ultimate feel-good shopping spree of the year.”

The popular event lets you buy high fashion at reasonable costs, including donated, “gently used” dresses, shoes, handbags and accessories. Plus, a silent auction, food, cocktails, music and more.

Benefits PACE Center for Girls. 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. $30 ($150 for VIP). Embassy Suites, 10450 Corkscrew Commons Drive, Estero.

Information: lovethatdressleecounty.com.

2. Jerry Halliday at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

Cost: $25 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. ‘Clown Bar’ at Theatre Conspiracy

Theatre Conspiracy transforms the Foulds Theatre into the titular clown bar for this “zany clown-noir dramedy” set in the dark, secret world of gangster clowns.

The working bar opens 45 minutes before each show to sell drinks to theater patrons. Through Aug. 28. Cost: $30. Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers.

Information: 939-2787 or artinlee.org.

