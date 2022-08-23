LIFE

3 To Do: 'Love' in Estero, ‘Clown' at Conspiracy

1. Wednesday: Love That Dress! event in Estero

The 14th annual fundraiser is billed as “the ultimate feel-good shopping spree of the year.”

The popular event lets you buy high fashion at reasonable costs, including donated, “gently used” dresses, shoes, handbags and accessories. Plus, a silent auction, food, cocktails, music and more.

Benefits PACE Center for Girls. 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. $30 ($150 for VIP). Embassy Suites, 10450 Corkscrew Commons Drive, Estero. 

Information: lovethatdressleecounty.com.

2. Jerry Halliday at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

Cost: $25 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. ‘Clown Bar’ at Theatre Conspiracy

Theatre Conspiracy transforms the Foulds Theatre into the titular clown bar for this “zany clown-noir dramedy” set in the dark, secret world of gangster clowns.

Steven Coe plays hardboiled police detective Happy  Mahoney in Theatre Conspiracy's "Clown Bar."

The working bar opens 45 minutes before each show to sell drinks to theater patrons. Through Aug. 28. Cost: $30. Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers.

Information: 939-2787 or artinlee.org.

