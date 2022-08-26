3 To Do: Celebrate Ukraine, shop artisans' market

Marco Eagle

1. Saturday: Ukrainian independence anniversary

At 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, including a liturgy at St. John Newmann chapel, 3000 53rd St. SW, Naples.

The celebration afterward includes a classic Ukrainian film, "Zahar Berkut."

The event, following the hourlong liturgy, is open to the public.

2. See documentary in Bonita Springs

“The Legend of Tayos” is a 2021 documentary that follows a Hungarian explorer who claimed to have discovered a “gold library” inside a cave in the Ecuadorian Amazon.

Spanish with English subtitles. The screening will be followed by a group discussion with a member of the center’s film society. At 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29. Cost: $10.

Part of the center’s Monday night film series. Wine, beer, non-alcoholic beverages, snacks and popcorn will be available. Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

3. Shop in artisans' market at Mercato

Check out this unique event from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

It's the Hand & Harvest Artistans' Market at The Mercato in North Naples, in Suite 3135, across from Z-Gallerie & Tommy Bahama.

Shop from a curated collection of handmade creations by more than 30 local artisans, with a focus on baked goods, empanadas, functional art, candles, ceramics, apparel, pet accessories, jewelry, body care, plants, home décor and more. Also offering Prosecco and mimosas while you shop.

Information: mercatoshops.com.