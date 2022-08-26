Police Foundation awards scholarships to children of police officers

Submitted

As students throughout the community head to college this month, the Marco Island Police Foundation has awarded $27,000 in scholarships to the sons and daughters of Marco Island police officers.

These funds are designated for the upcoming fall semester.

Recipients include Meghan Brown (daughter of Officer Alan Brown), Daven Baer (daughter of retired Capt. David Baer), Abigail and Kaleigh Gallup (daughters of Lt. Matt Gallup), Isabel Haueter (daughter of Sgt. Mark Haueter), Irie Gray (son of Officer John Gray), Morgan and Jordan Pohutsky (daughters of Reserve Officer Julie Pohutsky) and Marissa Diaz (daughter of Sgt. Hector Diaz).

Those receiving scholarships are attending higher education institutions across the country including Emery University, University of Alabama, University of Tampa, University of Hawaii, East Carolina University, University of Florida and Florida Gulf Coast University.

“Providing these scholarships is one of the most important duties of the Police Foundation,” said MI Police Foundation President Vern Geberth. “These are exceptional young people whose parents have made many sacrifices to keep our community safe.”

“Nothing eases one’s mind then knowing an officer will have help with their own continuing education and that of their children,” added Scholarship Committee Chair Bill Miller. “We are able to provide this assistance because of all those across our island that support the Police Foundation and the men and women that protect our community.”

The Marco Island Police Foundation is a community-base, nonpolitical, civic-minded, charitable organization that works closely with the Marco Island Police Department in encouraging and promoting citizen participation in maintaining community safety. The foundation honors our community’s police officers by providing special recognition programs, working to assist our officers and their children with their continuing education, and helping with our police department with other challenges.

