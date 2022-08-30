3 To Do: Craft Beer Week, free zoo visits, more

Marco Eagle

1. Starts Thursday: SWFL Craft Beer Week

A series of events and specialty beer releases at Southwest Florida breweries, starting 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, with a kick-off party at HeadPinz Fort Myers.

The Sept. 1-5 celebration is organized by The Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce. Admission to most events is free.

For participating breweries and a schedule of events, visit SWFLCraftBeerWeek.com.

2. Wednesday: ‘Open Mic Bonita’

At 7 p.m., Sept. 1, $10 admission. “OMB! Open Mic Bonita!” at the Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, Moe Auditorium, 10150 Bonita Beach Road.

Performers include singer-songwriters, vocalists, comedians, poets and more. This “open” open mic event always draws an eclectic group of performers in a light-hearted and supportive environment.

Event is free to those who perform. Information: artcenterbonita.org.

3. This weekend: Free Saturday at Naples Zoo

It's Free Saturday for Collier County residents. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.

On the first Saturday of every month, Collier residents receive free zoo admission all day long. Enter any time, all day long, up until 3:30 p.m. with no coupon required.

Proof of residency required for all adults. Visitors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult at least 18 years of age.

State-issued photo ID with Collier address, like driver's license. If you have an out-of-area photo ID, but own property in Collier, bring a utility or tax bill for a property in Collier County with a matching name photo ID.

Information: napleszoo.org.