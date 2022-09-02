3 To Do: Butcher weekend at Big Cypress, more

Marco Eagle

1. Visit Clyde and Niki Butcher at Big Cypress Gallery

Meet Clyde & Niki Butcher between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 3 and Sept. 4 at their Big Cypress Gallery, 52388 E. Tamiami Trail, Ochopee.

The couple will be available to sign books and visit with fans. Clyde Butcher is a wilderness photographer known for his photos capturing the Florida landscape. His photographs have been exhibited in galleries and museums throughout the U.S. Butcher's staff will be on hand to answer questions and assist guests.

This event is free and open to the public. More at 239-695-2428 or explorebigcypress.com.

2. 'Odd Couple (Female Version)' in Cape Coral

Cape Coral’s newest theater opens its first mainstage season with the all-female version of the classic Neil Simon comedy. Sept. 2-11. $27.50 ($10 for students).

The Belle Theatre, 2708 Santa Barbara Blvd., Suite 135, in The Towers at Santa Barbara shopping center, Cape Coral. 471-6056 or thebelletheatre.com.

3. Hike, Seashell walk in Estero

At Lovers Key State Park, 8700 Estero Blvd. At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, take a guided hike along Black Island Trail to learn more about vegetation and wildlife that reside in the hammock ecosystem.

A seashell walk begins at 10:30 a.m., Sept. 16.

Closed toe shoes, sunscreen, bug spray, and water bottles are highly recommended for the hike. Space is limited; reservations required for both.

Visit LoversKey.Eventbrite.com to sign up.

More:September preview: Don’t wait for the snowbirds, let’s get social

More:SWFLA To Do List: Jim Breuer at Off the Hook, more

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Margarita’s – Quality, consistency and community

More:Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?