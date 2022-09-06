3 To Do: ‘Evening on Fifth’ and more
1. Thursday: ‘Evening on Fifth’
Enjoy live music, shopping, dining and dancing in downtown Naples. Monthly event returns to Fifth Avenue South from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
Restaurants and bars along the avenue will be offer specials on food and drinks. Evenings on Fifth continues every second Thursday of the month.
For more information, call 239-692-8436 or visit FifthAvenueSouth.com.
2. At Off the Hook
Joe Hill performs standup at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at
Mo Mandel performs standup at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
Off The Hook Comedy Club.is located at 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee.
Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.
3. Funny Shorts Live!
At 7:30 p.m., Sept. 9. $25 admission. Funny Shorts Live! At the Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, Moe Auditorium, 10150 Bonita Beach Road.
Six short comedy plays, all by Florida playwrights and featuring local talent include a variety of plots including aging, tree-hugging, first kisses, and possessed artificial intelligence devices.
Information: artcenterbonita.org.
