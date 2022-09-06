LIFE

3 To Do: ‘Evening on Fifth’ and more

Marco Eagle
Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples.

1. Thursday: ‘Evening on Fifth’

Enjoy live music, shopping, dining and dancing in downtown Naples. Monthly event returns to Fifth Avenue South from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. 

Restaurants and bars along the avenue will be offer specials on food and drinks.  Evenings on Fifth continues every second Thursday of the month.

For more information, call 239-692-8436 or visit FifthAvenueSouth.com.

2. At Off the Hook

Joe Hill performs standup at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at

Mo Mandel performs standup at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.

Off The Hook Comedy Club.is located at 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Funny Shorts Live!

At 7:30 p.m., Sept. 9. $25 admission. Funny Shorts Live! At the Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, Moe Auditorium, 10150 Bonita Beach Road.

Actors perform short, humorous plays in the ongoing "Funny Shorts Live" series at the Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs.

Six short comedy plays, all by Florida playwrights and featuring local talent include a variety of plots including aging, tree-hugging, first kisses, and possessed artificial intelligence devices.

Information: artcenterbonita.org.

