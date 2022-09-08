3 To Do: Free state park admission, touring art exhibit, more

Marco Eagle

1. Free state park admission

Free admission to Florida state parks runs through Sept. 12. This includes all state parks in Collier and Lee counties, such as Collier-Seminole, Sand Hill, Delnor-Wiggins, Koreshan, Lovers Key and Mound Key.

The Real Florida Reader Day Pass is a no-cost pass, available to those with a public library card, to all Florida’s more than 170 state parks. To obtain a pass, have or obtain a library card from any Collier or Lee public library.

Passes valid until Sept. 12.

Information: floridastateparks.org.

2. Touring art exhibit in Bonita Springs

Touring exhibit “Nature’s Blueprint: Biomimicry in Art and Design” runs through Oct. 20 at Center for Visual Arts Bonita Springs, 26100 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs.

Exhibit shows how nature inspires the design of everything from raincoats to skyscrapers. Free.

Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

3. Lavell Crawford at Off the Hook

The comedian, known for his character on "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," performs Sept. 9-11, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee.

At 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

