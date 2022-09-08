SWFLA To Do List: Coastal Clean-up slated, more

Marco Eagle

SEPTEMBER

Lavell Crawford at Off the Hook

The comedian, known for his character on "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," performs Sept. 9-11, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Free state park admission

Free admission to Florida state parks runs through Sept. 12. This includes all state parks in Collier and Lee counties, such as Collier-Seminole, Sand Hill, Delnor-Wiggins, Koreshan, Lovers Key and Mound Key. The Real Florida Reader Day Pass is a no-cost pass, available to those with a public library card, to all Florida’s more than 170 state parks. To obtain a pass, have or obtain a library card from any Collier or Lee public library. Passes valid until Sept. 12. floridastateparks.org.

Meals of Hope Happy Hour for Hope

Marco Island Meals of Hope’s next Happy Hour for Hope will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 at CJ’s on the Bay. The event will feature Rosetta Stone and a spread of appetizers donated by CJ’s. Admission to Happy Hour for Hope is only $15. All funds raised will be used to purchase food product for the annual packaging event on Nov. 19. Information: wgm@wgmorrislaw.com or visit mohmi.org.

Aaron Weber at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, and Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

New Works Festival

Sept. 15-18 at Gulfshore Playhouse, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. The ninth annual festival offers a weekend of new play readings. Finalists selected from more than 100 plays submitted from playwrights across the U.S. Tickets start at $20 up to ticket packages to see multiple shows. More at gulfshoreplayhouse.org.

Jon Reep at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Sept. 15-18 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Seashell walk

A seashell walk begins at 10:30 a.m., Sept. 16. Visit LoversKey.Eventbrite.com to sign up at Lovers Key State Park, 8700 Estero Blvd. At 10:30 a.m. Closed toe shoes, sunscreen, bug spray, and water bottles are highly recommended. Space is limited.

Coastal Clean-up Day at Tigertail

Friends of Tigertail is hosting the annual International Coastal Cleanup from 8 until 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 at Tigertail Beach. Meet at the kiosk and wear shoes that may get wet. Bring sunscreen and a hat. All debris collected will be tallied and separated. Bring a grabber and bucket if you have one. Youth participants will receive certificate of appreciation. Plastic gloves and bags provided by Keep Collier Beautiful. Bring your own water container to reduce waste.

Sign up early for free tee. Information: FriendsofTigertail.com.

Bonita Springs invites the public to Coastal Clean-up Day

Save the date on Sept. 17, because it’s International Coastal Clean-up Day! The City of Bonita Springs partners with Keep Lee County Beautiful for this event. Coastal Clean-Up Day is a great opportunity for students of all ages who need volunteer hours, as well as anyone that is interested in helping to preserve their beaches. Bonita Springs will host a clean-up site at the Lover’s Key State Park event lot located at 8700 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach. Volunteers are asked to meet at the event lot across from Lover’s Key State Park to park, register/check in, and collect needed equipment. There will be signs on Estero Boulevard directing people to the clean-up site. Volunteers will be asked to clean along the beach and roadways surrounding Lover’s Key State Park from 9 am to 12 pm on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. Gloves and bags will be provided to volunteers by the city. If you are interested in pre-registering for Coastal Clean-up Day, visit signupgenius.com/go/805094aaaaa2ca4f49-20224.

Heather Land at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, and Thursday, Sept. 22, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

‘Beer for Breakfast’

At 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays Sept. 23-Oct. 9. Joan Jenks Auditorium, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. The Studio Players production of a comedy that turns the guys' fishing cabin weekend on its head when, instead of their buddy,his wife shows up. $30, $15 student with ID. thestudioplayers.org. Information: 239-398-9192.

Matt Rife at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Sept. 23-25 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Brandon T. Jackson at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

‘Blithe Spirit’

Sept. 28-Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. weekdays, 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. The Naples Players recreate the witty Noel Coward comedy of a man who is visited by his dead wife's ghost, back and ready to be his — but with no one else able to see or hear her. $47. Information: thenaplesplayers.

Carlos Mencia at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Sept. 29-30, Oct. 1-2 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30; 6:15 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

ONGOING

Love The Arts Festival – Call to Artists

The Marco Island Foundation for the Arts is announcing a new art festival, Love The Arts Festival, on Marco Island. This special event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Marco Island Historical Museum. The festival will highlight fine arts of exceptional photographers, painters, jewelers, potters, and crafters. Music will be scheduled during the festival and food vendors are invited to apply. Local students will also be invited to show their artwork. This is a juried show, so artists who have already been juried for other art shows sponsored by Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA) are welcome to sign up for the festival. If you have not been previously juried by MIFA, you may send an email to Karen Swanker at khswanker@gmail.com with a minimum of three photos of your artwork, requesting to be juried for the Love the Arts Festival. If you have any questions, you may call Karen at 239-331-0987. Cost of participating in the festival is $90 if you are a MIFA member, or $140 for non-members. Complete the Love the Arts Festival registration form found on MIFA’s website, marcoislandfoundation.org and mail it to Carolyn Burger, 282 Sand Hill St., Marco Island. Information: marcoislandfoundation.org.

Touring art exhibit in Bonita Springs

Touring exhibit “Nature’s Blueprint: Biomimicry in Art and Design” runs through Oct. 20 at Center for Visual Arts Bonita Springs, 26100 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. Exhibit shows how nature inspires the design of everything from raincoats to skyscrapers. Free. 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

'The Odd Couple (Female Version)'

Cape Coral’s newest theater opens its first mainstage season with the all-female version of the classic Neil Simon comedy. Now through Sept. 11. $27.50 ($10 for students). The Belle Theatre, 2708 Santa Barbara Blvd., Suite 135, in The Towers at Santa Barbara shopping center, Cape Coral. Information: 471-6056 or thebelletheatre.com.

Summer Opera Series

At 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays through October. Wang Opera Center; 2408 Linwood Ave., Naples. Famous operas from Europe's best known theaters — La Scala, Baden Baden, Salzburg, more — with stars like Asmik Grigorian, Renée Fleming. Sept. 7, "Falstaff"; Sept. 21, "Der Rosenkavalier; Oct. 5, "Rusalka"; and Oct. 19, "Elektra." Refreshments available, including popcorn. $22; $10 students. See operanaples.org for details.

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Daily, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last ticket). 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples. Residents of Lee and Collier counties half-price through Sept. 30. Stroll the 2.25-mile boardwalk through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, freshwater marsh and the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. This month, see the rare "Super" ghost orchid. Night walk is 8-10:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 ($40 for its special guided tours in the dark). Discounted daily admission of $8 adults, $3 youth and free ages 5 and under. Regular admission (for non-Lee and Collier residents) is $17 adults, $6 kids 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Online tickets at Corkscrew, Audubon.org/Visit.

Call to artists, crafters and market vendors

The Goodland Civic Association is readying for two shows that have enjoyed great success over the years: 13th Annual Goodland Holiday Bazaar and 11th Annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival. All shows will require mail-in applications. The 13th Annual Goodland Holiday Bazaar, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13, this pre-holiday celebration is held at picturesque MarGood Harbor Park; the Bazaar will feature arts, crafts and other unique market items, holiday music, a bake sale and other delicious food. Fees for 10' x 10' booth are $90 for GCA members, and $110 for non-members. The deadline to apply is Oct. 29. The 11th annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival, Saturday & Sunday, March 11-12, is a juried event also held at waterfront MarGood Harbor Park showcasing fine arts and hand crafts, live music organized by JRobert of Mangrove Music Studio, and a variety of food vendors. Artists will be juried by a selection committee of five professional artists. Fee for a 10’x10’ booth, which include a non-refundable $20 application fee, is $160. The deadline to apply is Dec. 18. There will be a limited number of single-day booths available for both events at reduced rates on a first come, first served basis, for both shows. For details & applications contact Tara O'Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.

Chess at the JCMI

Each Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon, 991 Winterberry Dr., at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island. Chess players from beginners to competitors are invited. More chess sets needed. There are no costs or fees. RSVP: Contact co-founders for info: Irvin Povlow – 215-694-2029 or irvinpovlow1@Gmail.com; Wade Keller – 239-389-2525 or wadekeller2045@Gmail.com.

Birds of Paradise: Historical Museum presents the feathered friends of South Florida

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) is hosting a new exhibit, “Birds of Paradise: The Birds of South Florida and the Everglades,” featuring oil paintings and mixed media works by artist Inez Hudson. The exhibit runs through Oct. 1, at the Marco Island Historical Museum. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is accessible for those who need it. For information, visit themihs.org or call 239-252-1440.

Art exhibit at Botanical Garden

An exhibit in Kapnick Hall at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Dr., Naples. "Christy Noonan: Meditations on Waterlilies at the Naples Botanical Garden" runs through Sept. 11, featuring the work of the Southwest Florida artist. For more than a year, Noonan visited the Garden to study these floating wonders and captured them on canvas. More at naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

The Factory Run Club

At 6.30 p.m., Tuesdays. Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. The Factory Run Club is a fun social run around the lake loop — just under 1 mile — adjacent to The Cove at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Your skill level is the right one. Jog a single lap or run as many as you choose. Drinks at The Cove afterward are discounted for participants. And you’ll be ready to cool off after that virtuous workout. You get a R.I.O.T. shirt after completing eight runs. And it’s free, free, free.

Rookery staff, volunteer art show

Friends of Rookery Bay presents “The Land They Love: Rookery Bay Reserve Staff and Volunteer Art Show,” now through Oct. 28 in the art gallery at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Two staff members and 10 volunteers share their insights of the 110,000-acre reserve by showcasing their photography and paintings. Most of the items are for sale. The artists are Paul Allen, Geoffrey Britt, Terri Caton, Ann D’Allesandro, Sarah Falkowski, Jean Hall, Keith Laakkonen, Kathleen Lunday, Terry Lumb, Macy Noll, Evan Sherer and Martin Strasmore. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, free for active and retired military personnel and their families, and free on the second Saturday each month for Collier County residents. Learn more at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

Third Street South Famers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday. Parking lot behind Tommy Bahama off Third Street South in Old Naples; Entry is from 13th Avenue South. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

Key Marco artifacts

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

ADVANCED

4th annual Rookery Bay Classic Car Show set in new location

The 4th Annual Rookery Bay Classic Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 at Florida SouthWestern State College, 7505 Grand Lely Drive, Naples. Hosted by Island Automotive to support Friends of Rookery Bay, the event will have over 140 cars representing everything from pre-1930s antiques, icons from the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s, muscle cars from the ‘60s and ‘70s, and exotic/high performance race cars from yesterday and today. The day will include venders, activities, entertainment, and food trucks. Car show attendees will receive a free pass to visit the nearby Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center by Dec. 31, 2022. The center has aquariums, a touch tank, interactive exhibits, walking trails, an art gallery, picnic areas, a gift shop and more. Cash-only admission to the car show is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for children five and younger. Proceeds help support education, conservation and research within the 110,000-acre Rookery Bay Research Reserve, which encompasses 40 percent of Collier County’s coastline. For more information or to register a classic car for $25, visit rookerybay.org or call Island automotive at 239-394-3458.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.