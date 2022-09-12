3 To Do: 'Happy Hour for Hope,' 'New Works' and more

Marco Eagle

1. Meals of Hope's 'Happy Hour for Hope'

Marco Island Meals of Hope’s next Happy Hour for Hope will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 at CJ’s on the Bay, Marco Island.

The event will feature Rosetta Stone and a spread of appetizers donated by CJ’s. Admission to Happy Hour for Hope is only $15. All funds raised will be used to purchase food product for the annual packaging event on Nov. 19.

Information: wgm@wgmorrislaw.com or visit mohmi.org.

2. New Works Festival

Sept. 15-18 at Gulfshore Playhouse, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples.

The ninth annual festival offers a weekend of new play readings. Finalists selected from more than 100 plays submitted from playwrights across the U.S.

Tickets start at $20 up to ticket packages to see multiple shows.

More at gulfshoreplayhouse.org.

3. Lover's Key seashell walk

A seashell walk begins at 10:30 a.m., Sept. 16.

Visit LoversKey.Eventbrite.com to sign up at Lovers Key State Park, 8700 Estero Blvd. At 10:30 a.m.

Closed toe shoes, sunscreen, bug spray, and water bottles are highly recommended. Space is limited.

