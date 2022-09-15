3 To Do: 37th Annual International Coastal Cleanup

Marco Eagle

1. 37th Annual International Coastal Cleanup

Keep Collier Beautiful invites all Collier County residents to volunteer for the 37th Annual International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event runs from 8-11 a.m. at a dozen area beaches.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring friends, family, and coworkers for a fun and meaningful project. Volunteer service hours are available for pre-registered students and employees. Free registration is available at KeepCollierBeautiful.com/events.

The International Cleanup event was founded by the Ocean Conservancy, with local efforts being spearheaded by Keep Collier Beautiful and its partner organizations. The community-wide cleanup is meant to bring together volunteers, local businesses, and municipalities in support of Collier County’s unique environment. Through ongoing partnerships, Keep Collier Beautiful helps support litter prevention, education, and community cleanup programs.

2. Marco Island's cleanup is at Tigertail Beach

Friends of Tigertail is hosting the annual International Coastal Cleanup from 8 until 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 at Tigertail Beach.

Meet at the kiosk and wear shoes that may get wet. Bring sunscreen and a hat. All debris collected will be tallied and separated. Bring a grabber and bucket if you have one. Youth participants will receive certificate of appreciation. Plastic gloves and bags provided by Keep Collier Beautiful. Bring your own water container to reduce waste.

Sign up early for free tee.

Information: FriendsofTigertail.com.

3. Estero, Bonita Springs' cleanup is at Lover’s Key State Park

Save the date on Sept. 17, because it’s International Coastal Clean-up Day! The City of Bonita Springs partners with Keep Lee County Beautiful for this event.

Coastal Clean-Up Day is a great opportunity for students of all ages who need volunteer hours, as well as anyone that is interested in helping to preserve their beaches. Bonita Springs will host a clean-up site at the Lover’s Key State Park event lot located at 8700 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the event lot across from Lover’s Key State Park to park, register/check in, and collect needed equipment. There will be signs on Estero Boulevard directing people to the clean-up site.

Volunteers will be asked to clean along the beach and roadways surrounding Lover’s Key State Park from 9 am to 12 pm on Saturday, Sept.r 17.

Gloves and bags will be provided to volunteers by the city. If you are interested in pre-registering for Coastal Clean-up Day, visit signupgenius.com/go/805094aaaaa2ca4f49-20224.