3 To Do: Art and technology to the forefront

Marco Eagle

1. On display now: ‘CTA – Art Done With or About Technology’ and art from Stacie Krupa

Technologically assisted or inspired works of art on display through Oct. 4, Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island.

In La Petite Galerie, works by Stacie Krupa through Sept. 6; Skelfish Metals handcrafted metal art Sept. 12 through Oct. 4. Free.

Information: marcoislandart.org or 239-394-4221.

2. ‘Nature’s Blueprint — Biomimicry in Art and Design’

The natural world inspires the design of everything—from raincoats to skyscrapers on display through Oct. 20. Center for Visual Arts Bonita Springs, 26100 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs.

Biomimicry, as it's known, helps in designing better concepts for human use, and this exhibition shows it at work. Free.

Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

3. Wednesday & Thursday: Heather Land at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, and Thursday, Sept. 22, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

