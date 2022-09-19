Volunteers participate in the International Coastal Cleanup on Marco Island

Allie Delventhal

Friends of Tigertail

On Saturday, seven local volunteers participated in the International Coastal Clean-up on Tigertail Beach.

The history of this annual event demonstrates the success possible with local grass roots campaigns. In 1986 two women concerned with beach pollution started a statewide endeavor to clean coastal areas in Texas and tabulate the type of debris retrieved.

Since then, the idea has swept across the US and 150 countries worldwide, culminating in 17 million volunteers collecting 348 million pounds of trash in the past 36 years. In our area various beach groups work with Collier County and Keep Collier Beautiful to take part in the annual effort. Volunteers list the types of debris found, and worldwide results are tabulated by the Ocean Conservancy.

Friends of Tigertail organized the event on Tigertail Beach. 58 participants, including 29 students and members of several community groups joined together to collect 88 pounds of debris, more than retrieved in the last few clean-ups. The most unusual items were an animal bone and a gym weight.

There were fewer cigarette butts and straws, but a large collection of plastic and glass bottles and aluminum cans, as well as 175 small pieces of plastic. As plastic degrades into smaller and smaller pellets, it is consumed by animals and fish, potentially harming wildlife and ultimately humans. Therefore, the efforts to clear beaches of plastic is crucial.

Friends of Tigertail hosts quarterly beach clean-ups, with the last of 2022 scheduled for Dec. 3. This environmental group welcomes new members and board members. Information about them can be found at FriendsofTigertail.com or on their Facebook page.