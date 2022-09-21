Social Scene: Newcomers September luncheon

Sue Weiler

Special to the Eagle

09.14.22

The theme for our September luncheon was “Hurricanes Thru the Ages.” It was an appropriate theme to introduce our guest speaker Pat Rutledge.

Rutledge is the chief executive officer of the Marco Island Historical Society. Rutledge and Heather Otis spoke about the history of hurricanes on Marco Island and about the museum. They are both passionate leaders dedicated to preserving history and guiding the museum into the future.

Sound like fun? If you would like to attend a luncheon and join in on the fun and meet some fabulous women, contact our memberships chairs at MarcoMembership@gmail.com.

More:Now You Know: Love, bugs, scholarship offer, road resurfacing