3 To Do: Celebrate National Estuaries Day, ‘Beer for Breakfast’

1: Saturday: Celebrate National Estuaries Day at Rookery Bay

Celebrate National Estuaries Day on Saturday at Rookery Bay Research Reserve, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free admission and it's from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Rookery will celebrate the importance of estuaries with fun activities including kayaking, kids crafts and face painting, a scavenger hunt and more. Food trucks and live music.

Information: rookerybay.org.

2. Exhibit highlights Great Lakes to Sunshine State connection

A new exhibit explores the connection between the Midwest and Florida. Enjoy "From the Great Lakes to the Sunshine State — Exploring U.S. 41" from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through Jan. 21 at Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 U.S. 41 E., Naples.

The roots of U.S. 41 go back to the dawn of the automobile age, bridging the Midwest and the South.

More at 239-252-8476 or colliermuseums.com.

3. Sunday: ‘Beer for Breakfast’

At 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m., Sundays, Sept. 23-Oct. 9, Joan Jenks Auditorium, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples.

The Studio Players production of a comedy that turns the guys' fishing cabin weekend on its head when, instead of their buddy, his wife shows up. $30, $15 student with ID.

Information: thestudioplayers.org. Information: 239-398-9192.

