3 To Do: Celebrate National Estuaries Day, ‘Beer for Breakfast’

Stand up paddle board instructors from the Old Naples Surf Shop take visitors out onto Henderson Creek. File: From previous National Estuaries Day at Rookery Bay.

1: Saturday: Celebrate National Estuaries Day at Rookery Bay 

Celebrate National Estuaries Day on Saturday at Rookery Bay Research Reserve, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free admission and it's from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Rookery will celebrate the importance of estuaries with fun activities including kayaking, kids crafts and face painting, a scavenger hunt and more. Food trucks and live music.

Information: rookerybay.org.

2. Exhibit highlights Great Lakes to Sunshine State connection

A new exhibit explores the connection between the Midwest and Florida. Enjoy "From the Great Lakes to the Sunshine State — Exploring U.S. 41" from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through Jan. 21 at Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 U.S. 41 E., Naples. 

The roots of U.S. 41 go back to the dawn of the automobile age, bridging the Midwest and the South.

More at 239-252-8476 or colliermuseums.com.

3. Sunday: ‘Beer for Breakfast’

At 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m., Sundays, Sept. 23-Oct. 9, Joan Jenks Auditorium, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples.

Matt Flynn(left), Mitch Frank(right) and Robert Armstrong appear in "Beer for Breakfast" for Studio Players. The trio cheers with their first drink of the weekend. It's theater season again, and the first one coming up is "Beer for Breakfast" at The Studio Players in Gulf Gate. In this story, the guys are off for a weekend in the wild. They get a surprise when their fourth doesn't show up -- but his wife, whom he has dumped, does. And, why not? she owns the cabin. The battle of superiority begins. Photos from rehearsal, September 20th, 2022. Matt Flynn, Mitch Frank, Robert Armstrong and Louise Cornetta.

The Studio Players production of a comedy that turns the guys' fishing cabin weekend on its head when, instead of their buddy, his wife shows up. $30, $15 student with ID.

Information: thestudioplayers.org. Information: 239-398-9192.

