3 To Do: Carlos Mencia, Jimmie 'J.J.' Walker and ‘Blithe Spirit’

Marco Eagle

1. Thursday-Sunday: Carlos Mencia at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Sept. 29-30, Oct. 1-2 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

Cost: $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30; 6:15 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

More:SWFLA To Do List: ‘Beer for Breakfast’ and much more

More:Watts for Dinner:’ Jersey Mike’s keeps expanding, and so will your tummy

2. Starts Friday: ‘Blithe Spirit’

Sept. 28-Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. weekdays, 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. The Naples Players recreate the witty Noel Coward comedy of a man who is visited by his dead wife's ghost, back and ready to be his — but with no one else able to see or hear her. $47. Information: thenaplesplayers.

3. Jimmie 'J.J.' Walker in Fort Myers

The “Good Times” star returns for more stand-up comedy. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 29-Oct. 1. $16 general admission, $21 for VIP seating.

Snappers Laugh In Comedy Café, 8595 College Parkway, Unit 270, south Fort Myers.

Information: 479-5233 or laughincomedycafe.com.

More:Bookworm: What to know about ‘Sara’ … bring tissues

More:Marco Island City Council debates advancing rental ordinance