3 To Do:  La Calavera Catrina, Journey tribute, more

Marco Eagle

1. A yearlong exploration of Mexico’s plants: La Calavera Catrina

Naples Botanical Garden is presenting a yearlong exploration of Mexico’s plants and their cultural connections.

Head to Naples Botanical Garden beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, to see Ricardo Saltero's "La Calavera Catrina," eight 9-foot, whimsical fiberglass sculptures of skeletal characters from the Mexican Dia de los Muertes.

The statues are at the Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, through Jan. 29.

The season features major exhibitions — including a botanical homage to artist Frida Kahlo — new festivals, and the return of annual favorites. La Calavera Catrina, Oct. 1-Jan. 29, features eight towering sculptures of La Catrina, one of the most recognizable figures of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead).

Information: naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

2. Free Saturday at Naples Zoo

It’s Free Saturday for Collier County residents. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. On the first Saturday of every month, Collier residents receive free zoo admission all day long.

Enter any time, all day long, up until 3:30 p.m. with no coupon required. Proof of residency required for all adults. Visitors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult at least 18 years of age.

State-issued photo ID with Collier address, like driver's license. If you have an out-of-area photo ID, but own property in Collier, bring a utility or tax bill for a property in Collier County with a matching name photo ID.

Information: napleszoo.org.

3. Saturday: Journey tribute

All five members of energetic Journey cover band Odyssey Road sing the classic-rock group’s many hits, from “Separate Ways” to “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. $43-$57. Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.