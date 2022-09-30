SWFLA To Do List: Coast Guard Auxiliary classes, more

Marco Eagle

SEPTEMBER

‘Blithe Spirit’

Now through Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. weekdays, 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. The Naples Players recreate the witty Noel Coward comedy of a man who is visited by his dead wife's ghost, back and ready to be his — but with no one else able to see or hear her. $47. Information: thenaplesplayers.

Carlos Mencia at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Sept. 30, Oct. 1-2 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30; 6:15 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Jimmie 'J.J.' Walker

The “Good Times” star returns for more stand-up comedy. Thursday through Saturday, through Oct. 1. $16 general admission, $21 for VIP seating. Snappers Laugh In Comedy Café, 8595 College Parkway, Unit 270, south Fort Myers. 479-5233 or laughincomedycafe.com.

OCTOBER

A yearlong exploration of Mexico’s plants: La Calavera Catrina

Naples Botanical Garden is presenting a yearlong exploration of Mexico’s plants and their cultural connections. The season features major exhibitions — including a botanical homage to artist Frida Kahlo — new festivals, and the return of annual favorites. La Calavera Catrina, Oct. 1-Jan. 29, features eight towering sculptures of La Catrina, one of the most recognizable figures of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). An elegant female skeleton and an icon of Mexican heritage. La Catrina approaches death not through sadness, but as a colorful celebration of life. Designed by Los Angeles-based artist Ricardo Soltero, these 8-foot-tall, brightly adorned sculptures will add an element of surprise to your Garden stroll. La Calavera Catrina is organized by Denver Botanic Gardens.

Journey tribute

All five members of energetic Journey cover band Odyssey Road sing the classic-rock group’s many hits, from “Separate Ways” to “Don’t Stop Believin’.” At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. $43-$57. Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

Free Saturday at Naples Zoo

It’s Free Saturday for Collier County residents. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. On the first Saturday of every month, Collier residents receive free zoo admission all day long. Enter any time, all day long, up until 3:30 p.m. with no coupon required. Proof of residency required for all adults. Visitors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult at least 18 years of age. State-issued photo ID with Collier address, like driver's license. If you have an out-of-area photo ID, but own property in Collier, bring a utility or tax bill for a property in Collier County with a matching name photo ID. Information: napleszoo.org.

Cindy Kaz at Off the Hook

The evindential medium's shows are Oct. 3-4 at 6:30 p.m. at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Jen Fulwiler

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. Damon Wayans Jr.: The comedian performs Oct. 6-8 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $35 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7; and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. Florida's Funniest Comedian: Live competition at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $15 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Myra Janco Daniels Celebration of Life

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Ave Maria University memorial Mass and eulogy will be presented by the Rev. Joseph Fessio, the university’s founding provost, to honor Myra Janco Daniels, founder of the Naples Philharmonic Center for the Arts and a friend to both the university and Fessio. The Mass will be followed by a reception at the Grind in the Canizaro Library on campus. Golf cart transportation will be available for guests requiring assistance. The Mass will be followed by a reception at the Grind in the Canizaro Library on campus. Golf cart transportation will be available for guests requiring assistance. Anyone planning to attend the reception is asked to email tim.dockery@avemaria.edu.

Coast Guard Auxiliary classes

“An educated boater is a safe boater,” a motto from the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary (USCGAux), Marco Island. The group recently announced fall classes in boater education, including “Boating Skills and Seamanship,” “Boater’s Local Knowledge-Marco Island,” “Boater’s Local Knowledge –Backwater Edition,” “Suddenly in Command,” and “Paddlecraft Safety.” All classes are facilitated by USCG Certified instructors. Boating Skills and Seamanship is a comprehensive instructional program that includes categories such as “Which Boat Is For You,” “Equipping, Trailering, and Handling Your Boat,” and best practices for navigation, dealing with weather, rules and the radio. Upon satisfactory completion of this course, the student will qualify to receive a Florida-issued Boater Safety Identification Card (BSIC) which is required for any individual born after Jan. 1, 1988, to operate a motorized vessel of more than 10 hp.. Instruction begins Oct. 10 and is taught over four weeks, 5 until 7:30 p.m., Mondays and Thursdays. A course textbook is provided on the first night. For more information about these and other boating courses offered by the USCGAux, call 239- 384-7416 or cgauxcourses@ gmail.com.

Comedy at the Arts Center Theatre

The Arts Center Theatre, the recently acquired venue at the Marco town Center, will present a series of stand-up comedy nights beginning Saturday, Oct. 15. The series will kick off with shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 pm. Al Ernst, who has appeared on Comedy Central, Carnival Cruise Lines and MTV will headline both shows. Appearing with Al will be comedians Larry Venturino and George Gilbert. On Nov. 18, comedian RC Smith (Rachel Ray and Stephen Colbert Show) will headline along with William “Rock the House” Lewis and host Larry Venturino. Other dates include – Dec. 18: Larry Venturino, with Aniria Turney, Seetha and Christopher Cowles; Jan. 27: Ken Miller with Sean Harper and Larry Venturino; Feb. 3: Alex Elkin with Ginger Kelly and Larry Venturino; March 10: Jim Florentine with RC Smith and Larry Venturino. Tickets for the nights of standup comedy are $20 for Marco Island Center for the Arts Members and $25 for non-members with the exception of the evening with Jim Florentine where tickets will be $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Tickets for the comedy series will go on sale at noon, Friday, Sept. 16.

ITC presents ‘37 Postcards’

The Island Theater Company (ITC) kicks off its season with some comedy, staging “37 Postcards” written by Michael McKeever and directed by Kay Mayr, ITC’s upcoming season. The play tells the story of Avery Sutton and his eccentric, dysfunctional family. Evening performances are 7:30, and there’s also a Sunday 2:30 matinee. The show will be Fridays through Sundays, Oct. 21-23, 28-30 and Nov. 4-6. Advance tickets can be purchased at Make A Memory Gift Shop, 567 E. Elkcam Circle (next door to Hoots) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday or online at islandtheatercompany.com. They can also be purchased at the door prior to each show. Tickets are $30. Group tickets are available. To reserve seats for a group of 10 or more, call the Box Office at 239-394-0080 to make a reservation and receive a discount off per ticket and reserved seating.

ONGOING

Exhibit highlights Great Lakes to Sunshine State connection

A new exhibit explores the connection between the Midwest and Florida. Enjoy "From the Great Lakes to the Sunshine State — Exploring U.S. 41" from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through Jan. 21 at Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 U.S. 41 E., Naples. The roots of U.S. 41 go back to the dawn of the automobile age, bridging the Midwest and the South. More at 239-252-8476 or colliermuseums.com.

‘Beer for Breakfast’

At 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m., Sundays, Sept. 23-Oct. 9. Joan Jenks Auditorium, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. The Studio Players production of a comedy that turns the guys' fishing cabin weekend on its head when, instead of their buddy,his wife shows up. $30, $15 student with ID. thestudioplayers.org. Information: 239-398-9192.

A yearlong exploration of Mexico’s plants: Frida After 5

Celebrate first Fridays with Frida! Bring your friends and family to meander through the Frida and Her Garden exhibition after hours, sip on themed cocktails, and enjoy festive music and dance on select nights. Included with Garden admission.

‘CTA – Art Done With or About Technology’

Through Oct. 4, Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Technologically assisted or inspired works of art. In La Petite Galerie, works by Stacie Krupa through Sept. 6; Skelfish Metals handcrafted metal art through Oct. 4. Free. Information: marcoislandart.org or 239-394-4221.

Touring art exhibit in Bonita Springs

Touring exhibit “Nature’s Blueprint: Biomimicry in Art and Design” runs through Oct. 20 at Center for Visual Arts Bonita Springs, 26100 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. Exhibit shows how nature inspires the design of everything from raincoats to skyscrapers. Free. 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

Summer Opera Series

At 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays through October. Wang Opera Center; 2408 Linwood Ave., Naples. Famous operas from Europe's best known theaters — "Der Rosenkavalier; Oct. 5, "Rusalka"; and Oct. 19, "Elektra." Refreshments available, including popcorn. $22; $10 students. See operanaples.org for details.

Love The Arts Festival – Call to Artists

The Marco Island Foundation for the Arts is announcing a new art festival, Love The Arts Festival, on Marco Island. This special event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Marco Island Historical Museum. The festival will highlight fine arts of exceptional photographers, painters, jewelers, potters, and crafters. Music will be scheduled during the festival and food vendors are invited to apply. Local students will also be invited to show their artwork. This is a juried show, so artists who have already been juried for other art shows sponsored by Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA) are welcome to sign up for the festival. If you have not been previously juried by MIFA, you may send an email to Karen Swanker at khswanker@gmail.com with a minimum of three photos of your artwork, requesting to be juried for the Love the Arts Festival. If you have any questions, you may call Karen at 239-331-0987. Cost of participating in the festival is $90 if you are a MIFA member, or $140 for non-members. Complete the Love the Arts Festival registration form found on MIFA’s website, marcoislandfoundation.org and mail it to Carolyn Burger, 282 Sand Hill St., Marco Island. Information: marcoislandfoundation.org.

Call to artists, crafters and market vendors

The Goodland Civic Association is readying for two shows that have enjoyed great success over the years: 13th Annual Goodland Holiday Bazaar and 11th Annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival. All shows will require mail-in applications. The 13th Annual Goodland Holiday Bazaar, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13, this pre-holiday celebration is held at picturesque MarGood Harbor Park; the Bazaar will feature arts, crafts and other unique market items, holiday music, a bake sale and other delicious food. Fees for 10' x 10' booth are $90 for GCA members, and $110 for non-members. The deadline to apply is Oct. 29. The 11th annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival, Saturday & Sunday, March 11-12, is a juried event also held at waterfront MarGood Harbor Park showcasing fine arts and hand crafts, live music organized by JRobert of Mangrove Music Studio, and a variety of food vendors. Artists will be juried by a selection committee of five professional artists. Fee for a 10’x10’ booth, which include a non-refundable $20 application fee, is $160. The deadline to apply is Dec. 18. There will be a limited number of single-day booths available for both events at reduced rates on a first come, first served basis, for both shows. For details & applications contact Tara O'Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.

Chess at the JCMI

Each Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon, 991 Winterberry Dr., at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island. Chess players from beginners to competitors are invited. More chess sets needed. There are no costs or fees. RSVP: Contact co-founders for info: Irvin Povlow – 215-694-2029 or irvinpovlow1@Gmail.com; Wade Keller – 239-389-2525 or wadekeller2045@Gmail.com.

Birds of Paradise: Historical Museum presents the feathered friends of South Florida

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) is hosting a new exhibit, “Birds of Paradise: The Birds of South Florida and the Everglades,” featuring oil paintings and mixed media works by artist Inez Hudson. The exhibit runs through Oct. 1, at the Marco Island Historical Museum. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is accessible for those who need it. For information, visit themihs.org or call 239-252-1440.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

The Factory Run Club

At 6.30 p.m., Tuesdays. Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. The Factory Run Club is a fun social run around the lake loop — just under 1 mile — adjacent to The Cove at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Your skill level is the right one. Jog a single lap or run as many as you choose. Drinks at The Cove afterward are discounted for participants. And you’ll be ready to cool off after that virtuous workout. You get a R.I.O.T. shirt after completing eight runs. And it’s free, free, free.

Rookery staff, volunteer art show

Friends of Rookery Bay presents “The Land They Love: Rookery Bay Reserve Staff and Volunteer Art Show,” now through Oct. 28 in the art gallery at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Two staff members and 10 volunteers share their insights of the 110,000-acre reserve by showcasing their photography and paintings. Most of the items are for sale. The artists are Paul Allen, Geoffrey Britt, Terri Caton, Ann D’Allesandro, Sarah Falkowski, Jean Hall, Keith Laakkonen, Kathleen Lunday, Terry Lumb, Macy Noll, Evan Sherer and Martin Strasmore. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, free for active and retired military personnel and their families, and free on the second Saturday each month for Collier County residents. Learn more at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

Third Street South Famers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday. Parking lot behind Tommy Bahama off Third Street South in Old Naples; Entry is from 13th Avenue South. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

Key Marco artifacts

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

NOVEMBER

A yearlong exploration of Mexico’s plants: Día de los Muertos celebration

Naples Botanical Garden is presenting a yearlong exploration of Mexico’s plants and their cultural connections. The season features major exhibitions — including a botanical homage to artist Frida Kahlo — new festivals, and the return of annual favorites. Día de los Muertos celebration, Nov. 5, 6, with With origins in Mexico, this colorful holiday is a time to share memories of loved ones, and celebrate families and friends. Discover the holiday’s significance and its rich culture though special displays, tours, and arts and crafts stations. Immerse yourself in live music, dance performances, and delicious dishes. Bring the whole family for an adventure in color, aroma, and flavor.

Columbiettes Treasures in the Trunk sale and fundraiser

On Saturday, Nov. 12, the San Marco Columbiettes will host a Treasures in the Trunk Sale Fundraiser in the parking lot of the San Marco Parish Center, 851 San Marco Rd., Marco Island. Vendors must be set up by 7:30 am. Shoppers are welcome free of charge starting at 8 a.m. Don’t miss this opportunity to sell your new, used or antique treasures from the trunk of your vehicle. The cost will be $20 per vehicle parking spot and $10 additional if you wish to rent a table to place at the rear of your vehicle. Vendors may purchase more than one spot if they wish to do so. All merchandise not sold must be removed by the vendor. Refreshments and home baked items will be available for purchase. 50/50 Drawing will take place at 11 a.m. You do not need to be present for drawing. Come join us for a morning of fun and the opportunity to shop or sell. For more information contact Kathleen Reynolds at 239-404-6733, or Barbara DeRosa at 239-272-0158.

ITC performing for grand opening

Island Theater Company will be performing at the City of Marco Island grand opening at Veterans Park event Nov. 12 and back in January with their '7th Annual Singin’ Broadway.' For additional information visit islandtheatercompany.com, call 239-394-0080, or send an email to: info@islandtheatercompany.com.

4th annual Rookery Bay Classic Car Show set in new location

The 4th Annual Rookery Bay Classic Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 at Florida SouthWestern State College, 7505 Grand Lely Drive, Naples. Hosted by Island Automotive to support Friends of Rookery Bay, the event will have over 140 cars representing everything from pre-1930s antiques, icons from the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s, muscle cars from the ‘60s and ‘70s, and exotic/high performance race cars from yesterday and today. The day will include venders, activities, entertainment, and food trucks. Car show attendees will receive a free pass to visit the nearby Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center by Dec. 31, 2022. The center has aquariums, a touch tank, interactive exhibits, walking trails, an art gallery, picnic areas, a gift shop and more. Cash-only admission to the car show is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for children five and younger. Proceeds help support education, conservation and research within the 110,000-acre Rookery Bay Research Reserve, which encompasses 40 percent of Collier County’s coastline. For more information or to register a classic car for $25, visit rookerybay.org or call Island automotive at 239-394-3458.

SAVE THE DATE

Arts Center Theatre: ‘I’ll Eat You Last’

One of Broadway’s most acclaimed one-woman plays has just been added to the Arts Center Theatre inaugural season lineup. “I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers” played the Great White Way in 2013 starring Hollywood icon Bette Midler. This comedy will now be added to the Arts Center Theatre schedule Jan. 4-22. This lighthearted show based on the legendary Hollywood super-agent Sue Mengers that managed clients such as Barbra Streisand, Faye Dunaway, Burt Reynolds, Ali MacGraw, Gene Hackman, Cher, Candice Bergen, Ryan O’Neal, Nick Nolte, Mike Nichols, Gore Vidal, Bob Fosse. Tickets for all of the attractions at the Arts Center Theatre, located on Marco Island in the Marco Town Center, are on sale now at marcoislandart.org. The “Odd Couple” originally scheduled for Jan. 4-22, will now play at the venue on Nov. 30-Dec. 18. “The Fantasticks”, originally scheduled for Nov. 30-Dec. 18, is being postponed for reconsideration at a later date.

A yearlong exploration of Mexico’s plants: Frida and Her Garden

Naples Botanical Garden is presenting a yearlong exploration of Mexico’s plants and their cultural connections. The season features major exhibitions — including a botanical homage to artist Frida Kahlo — new festivals, and the return of annual favorites. Frida and Her Garden, Jan. 14-Sept. 10, venture into the world of Frida Kahlo (1907-1954) as you explore a re-creation of La Casa Azul, the ar tist’s iconic blue home in Coyoacán, Mexico City. A year in the making, this exhibition is a garden within the Garden, teeming with plants that inspired her paintings, those that embellished her home, and those that reflect Mexico’s rich heritage. Throughout the Garden, you’ll also encounter monumental animal sculptures adorned with folk art representing important influences on Kahlo’s life and work. Special thanks to Banco de México Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Museums Trust.

A yearlong exploration of Mexico’s plants: Viva la Vida: Plants, Stories, and Cultural Heritage

Naples Botanical Garden is presenting a yearlong exploration of Mexico’s plants and their cultural connections. The season features major exhibitions — including a botanical homage to artist Frida Kahlo — new festivals, and the return of annual favorites. Viva la Vida: Plants, Stories, and Cultural Heritage, April 7-Sept. 4: Through photography and storytelling, discover how more than 20 Southwest Florida women of Hispanic origin keep their traditions alive through plants. Artist Lisette Morales McCabe captures her subjects immersed in the plants that connect them to homeland and heritage.

