3 To Do: Día de los Muertos and Halloween highlighted

1. La Calavera Catrina: A yearlong exploration of Mexico’s plants

Naples Botanical Garden is presenting a yearlong exploration of Mexico’s plants and their cultural connections.

The season features major exhibitions — including a botanical homage to artist Frida Kahlo — new festivals, and the return of annual favorites.

La Calavera Catrina, now through Jan. 29, features eight towering sculptures of La Catrina, one of the most recognizable figures of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). An elegant female skeleton and an icon of Mexican heritage.

La Catrina approaches death not through sadness, but as a colorful celebration of life. Designed by Los Angeles-based artist Ricardo Soltero, these 8-foot-tall, brightly adorned sculptures will add an element of surprise to your Garden stroll.

La Calavera Catrina is organized by Denver Botanic Gardens.

2. Freddy Rubino at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Halloween at Farmer Mike's

Get spooked up with various monsters and ghouls for this eighth annual fest, including haunted and family-friendly corn mazes, a hay maze, bounce houses, a pumpkin patch, ax throwing and more. Every Friday through Sunday.

The haunted corn maze takes places Fridays and Saturdays, through Oct. 29. Tickets are available online-only. Prices vary. Farmer Mike’s U Pick, 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs.

Information: 498-4576 or farmermikesupick.com.

