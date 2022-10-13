3 To Do: Hurricane Ian benefit concerts this weekend

Marco Eagle

1. Sunday: Ben Allen at Artichoke & Company

The Bonita Springs catering and event planning company holds two Hurricane Ian fundraising events this weekend.

Artichoke & Company hosts “Food Trucks & Treats” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16, with food trucks, contests and country singer Ben Allen. Some proceeds from that event will benefit Animal Refuge Center (ARC) in North Fort Myers.

Admission is $25. Artichoke and Company, 11920 Saradrienne Lane, Bonita Springs.

Information: 263-6979 or artichokeandcompany.com.

2. Saturday: Ian Relief Party

Eight bands will perform at this fundraising event with food, raffles, prizes and more. All donated money and supplies will go to disaster relief (recipient to be announced).

The lineup includes Austin & Eddy, Smack Daddy, Dogfish, Lemon Grass and Family Band Jackson. No coolers allowed.

Barbecue plates will be sold.

The event is from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Needed supplies include diapers, clothes, pet food, blankets and water (go to the bar’s Facebook page for more details).

At the Orioles Nest 294, 2022 Canal Street, Fort Myers. Information: 689-5462 or facebook.com/Oriolesnest294

3. Southwest Florida Symphony’s MiniMasterworks concert

The professional symphony’s first concerts of the 2022-23 season will benefit people affected by Hurricane Ian. Admission is free.

For the smaller-scale MiniMasterworks shows, symphony musicians will perform Mendelssohn’s “Octet in E-Flat Major” and Mozart’s “String Quartet No. 19.”

The next performances is 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, at The Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers. Monetary donations and non-perishable food items will be collected for various organizations.

Limited seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

Information, call 418-0996 or visit swflso.org.

