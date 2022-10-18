3 To Do: ITC presents ‘37 Postcards,’ more

Marco Eagle

[Editor’s note: Check with venues and organizers. Some events may be canceled or postponed due to Hurricane Ian.]

1. ITC presents ‘37 Postcards’

The Island Theater Company (ITC) kicks off its season with some comedy, staging “37 Postcards” written by Michael McKeever and directed by Kay Mayr, ITC’s upcoming season.

The play tells the story of Avery Sutton and his eccentric, dysfunctional family. Evening performances are 7:30, and there’s also a Sunday 2:30 matinee. The show will be Fridays through Sundays, Oct. 21-23, 28-30 and Nov. 4-6.

Advance tickets can be purchased at Make A Memory Gift Shop, 567 E. Elkcam Circle (next door to Hoots) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday or online at islandtheatercompany.com. They can also be purchased at the door prior to each show. Tickets are $30. Group tickets are available.

To reserve seats for a group of 10 or more, call the Box Office at 239-394-0080 to make a reservation and receive a discount off per ticket and reserved seating.

2. Exhibit highlights Great Lakes to Sunshine State connection

This exhibit explores the connection between the Midwest and Florida. Enjoy "From the Great Lakes to the Sunshine State — Exploring U.S. 41" from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through Jan. 21 at Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 U.S. 41 E., Naples.

The roots of U.S. 41 go back to the dawn of the automobile age, bridging the Midwest and the South. More at 239-252-8476 or colliermuseums.com. Information: 239-398-9192.

3. This weekend: Andrew Dice Clay at Off the Hook

Andrew Dice Clay rose to prominence in the late 1980s with a brash, offensive persona known as "The Diceman."

According to Wikipedia, in 1990, he became "the first stand-up comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden for two consecutive nights. That same year, he played the lead role in the comedy-mystery film 'The Adventures of Ford Fairlane.' "

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 21-23, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $100 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

