Abstraction: ‘Moods’ – Nine artists featured in interactive exhibition

Submitted

Marco Island Center for the Arts has invited nine artists to participate “Abstraction: Moods an Interactive Experience” exhibition in the main gallery through Nov. 22. This show has been curated with the intent to engage the viewer in the “feelings” or “mood” generated by the multiple stylistic takes on abstraction.

Participating artists Jean Camposano, Terry Carter, Cindy Colligan, Maggie DeMarco, Erik Streeter, Shawn Kelley, Cam Kowalski, Ginny Mueller, and Garry Scott Wheeler all work in abstraction in varied mediums. The artists were selected for the range in boldness, calmness, simplicity, and complexity, in palette choice, stroke, and design.

This exhibition asks you to participate by taking a moment to record the feelings generated with each of the selected pieces on the corresponding “emotion” or “mood” card. The cards we ask be dropped into the basket as you exit the gallery.

In La Petite Galerie

La Petite Galerie features, “Girlfriends,” by artist Ann E. Vreeland during the month of October.

Vreeland explores the female busts with a tongue in cheek nod to the old-fashioned way of representation using inclined head downcast eyes to show modesty, small mouth to show dainty voice and appetite and long neck to show their frailty.

She has created sculptures of strong women that still possess the traditionally feminine traits of old, universal vanity of hair, and savvy to thrive as equals in a modern world.

This exhibition will be in La Petite until Nov. 1.