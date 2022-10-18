Social Scene: Just Friends enjoy October in indigo

Submitted

A fun-loving group of Just Friends met at the Marco Island Yacht Club on Oct. 12 for their monthly luncheon.

Carrying out President Jaye Spencer's motto, “Friends are the Colors in your Rainbow” the color for October was indigo. This deep blue/purple is the representative color of the 6th Chakra. Chakras refer to energy points of our body, the sixth being our third eye and is associated with wisdom, intellect and deep inner knowledge.

Guest speaker was Hyla Crane, director of the Marco Island Center of the Arts, who talked about all the classes, art shows, musical entertainment and future plays that the center offers.

Birthday ladies Laverne Leahy and Anna Hutchings and new member Michelle Gabriele were presented roses

Several 50/50 and door prize ladies went home happy!

The November luncheon will be a “Welcome Back” luncheon and the theme will be “Over the Rainbow,” so members are encouraged to wear rainbow colors.