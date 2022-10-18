YMCA provides assistance to victims of Hurricane Ian

Submitted

From unloading a boat with six tons of water and food to distributing supplies and serving food, the Y volunteers and staff have been working tirelessly to ensure people are safe and have access to food and basic necessities.

“Staff has ‘boots on the ground in Isles of Capri, Everglades City, and neighborhoods in Naples and Marco Island surveying the various communities to learn what the people’s need are,” said Cindy Love-Abounader, President and CEO of the YMCA of Collier County. Diapers, new kids clothes, hygiene products, paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and supermarket and fuel gift cards are now necessary.

If you would like join the YMCA of Collier County and its recovery efforts by helping people rebuild their lives and find hope for the future there are two ways you can help: Donate supplies, which can be dropped at the main lobby of either YMCA locations (Marco Island or Naples) and/or donate to the Hurricane Ian Relief Fund, where 100 percent of these funds will go directly to the families that need it the most.

Donations can be made online by going to greaternaplesymca.org or by check mailed or brought to either the Marco Island site at 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island, Fla., 34145 or the Naples site at 5450, YMCA Road Naples, Fla., 34109

Need Help? You can apply for assistance for childcare, groceries, appliances and more. Obtain, complete, and submit an assistance form from either the Marco Island or Naples site or download the form by going to greaternaplesymca.org. arco or Naples.