3 To Do: Halloween at Farmer Mike's, more

1. Ongoing: Halloween at Farmer Mike's

Get spooked up with various monsters and ghouls for this eighth annual fest, including haunted and family-friendly corn mazes, a hay maze, bounce houses, a pumpkin patch, ax throwing and more.

Every Friday through Oct. 31. The haunted corn maze takes places Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 7-29.

Tickets are available online-only. Prices vary. Farmer Mike’s U Pick, 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs.

Information: 498-4576 or farmermikesupick.com.

2. Next week: Latin Infusion!

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island.

A kaleidoscope of Latin music including boleros, Latin pop, traditional folk from Mexico, Venezuela, Peru, Spain, more, starring Gulfshore Opera GO Diva, Erika Ramirez from Venezuela, with Cuban guitarist Jose A Fernandez-Acosta. Cost: $25-$30.

Tickets at marcoislandart.org or call 239-394-4221.

3. This weekend: Boo at the Zoo

The annual Boo at the Zoo returns, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday-Sunday, Oct. 21-23. Naples Zoo transforms into a living storybook with costumed characters and trick-or-treating for kids 12 and younger.

Children in costume admitted for free. Information: napleszoo.org.

