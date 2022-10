Submitted

10.16.22

The Marco Men’s Club held their annual Hurricane Ball at the Marco Island Yacht Club. The 2021 Hurricane queen Kat Sanders crowned the 2022 queen, Leesa Carls. and her king, Dave Tobiaz, and presented her with a lovely floral bouquet. The Classic II provided the listening and dancing entertainment. Mark and Angie Haynes hosted.

