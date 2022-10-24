3 To Do: Film Fest, 'Apartment 3A' and Hallowine

Marco Eagle

1. Starts Friday: Naples International Film Festival

Oct. 27-30. Artis—Naples and Silverspot Cinema. Beginning with a red-carpet reception and headline film screening Thursday, Oct. 27, and continuing through an awards party Sunday, Oct 30, and the screening of a live-soundtrack "Jurassic Park."

The annual film festival offers some 64 films, from feature to short subject, documentary and student -made, culled from a record 800 entries this year.

For event and film prices see artisnaples.org.

2. Starts Wednesday: ‘Apartment 3A’

At 7:30 Wednesdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays Oct. 26-Nov. 13. Arts Center Theatre at Marco Town Center, 1089 N Collier Blvd., No. 432, Marco Island.

Romantic comedy by theater and TV actor Jeff Daniels ("Good Night and Good Luck," "The Newsroom").

Reeling from the loss of what she thought was the love of her life, Annie Wilson searches for a reason to hope again, but is her mysterious next-door neighbor the one to hope in? Directed by Chris Dayett. Cost: $40.

Information: marcoislandart.org under the Arts Center Theater drop-down or 239- 394-4221.

3. Wednesday: Hallowine at Mercato

From 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Mercato, 9118 Strada Place, Naples. The Naples Gulf Shore Rotary Club's annual Hallowine Wine Walk through Mercato.

Enjoy a spooky evening filled with delicious food & wine from select Mercato restaurants, a costume contest, raffle drawings and a photo booth. Plus you get to take home a commemorative wine glass.

This year, proceeds from Hallowine will go right back to the local community for Hurricane Ian relief efforts through multiple local charities.

Pre-event ticket price: $65 per person in advance or $55 each when you buy four. Cost is $80 per person at the door.

Buy tickets at mercatowinewalk.com.