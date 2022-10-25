Now You Know: Chili cookoff slated, farmers market plots return

Will Watts

Correspondent

Mark your calendars! The Marco Island Fire Rescue Foundations’ 10th Annual Jerry Adams Chili Cookoff is from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Nov. 12.

The event is hosted by CJ’s on the Bay at the Esplanade, 740 N. Collier Blvd. Over 20 chefs will come together to compete for the People’s Choice Award and a Judge’s Pick by a trio of “secret judges” from the culinary world.

The Marco Island Fire Rescue Foundation honors the memory of Jerry Adams, a 23- year veteran in the fire service. He was a driver engineer and EMT with the city and loved the fire service and cooking chili. Adams lost his battle to cancer in 2012, at the age of 61.

Your $20 contribution supports firefighters through the Marco Island Fire Rescue Foundation when they or their families are faced with need. The Foundation also looks to the future by supporting scholarships to members and their immediate family.

CJ’s will have side dishes and happy hour drinks. The Marco Kiwanis Club will cool your tongue with ice cream bars as they support the Key Club competing in the event!

Farmers market will reopen in December

Marco Island’s farmers market resumes Dec. 7 (from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April) to Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island), home of a new bandshell and after a year at Mackle Park.

For more information, call 239-642-0575 or visit cityofmarcoisland.com.

Osteria Capri re-opens

Osteria Capri’s chef-owner AJ Black resumed regular hours Oct. 18 following damages from Hurricane Ian on Isles of Capri. The restaurant’s new floors are now tile.

The peninsula’s other restaurants — Pelican Bend, Island Gypsy and Capri Fish House — are still cleaning up.

Osteria Capri is located at 387 Capri Blvd., Naples. For information, call 239-970-5721 or visit osteriacapri.com.

Parking at city hall

There will be limited parking at city hall starting this week.

The front parking lot will undergo parking and landscape improvements. The work consists of replacing six trees that are oversized for the existing plant beds in the front parking lot and replacing them with 18 new trees that are appropriately sized for the area. Additional curbing and overlay of the asphalt will also be done.

The work will last approximately four weeks. For residents visiting city hall, parking on the side and behind city hall is open parking. Drive with caution and be aware of workers in the parking lot.

Diana Biederman contributed to this report.

