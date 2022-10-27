3 To Do: Relief concert, 'Rocky Horror' and 'Apartment 3A'

Marco Eagle

1. Halloween: ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’

At 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Center for Performing Arts, Moe Auditorium & Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

The contemporary cult classic pits Brad and Janet, unwitting refugees from a storm, in the lair of Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his most sensual creation yet, Rocky Horror.

Cost: $10. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

2. This weekend: Concert for Hurricane Ian relief

Ten Southwest Florida musical acts perform on two stages to raise money for Hurricane Ian victims. Rock the Beaches Hurricane Ian Relief Party is noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Center Bar, 26811 S. Bay Drive, Unit 128, Bonita Springs.

Lineup includes rock, blues and reggae bands like Josh Rowand, Rock Candy and Gypsy Blue. Free.

Half of the money raised through donations, sponsorships and food and vendor sales will go the Bonita Assistance Fund and the other half to the Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation.

Information: 325-3583 or facebook.com/TheCenterBarBonita.

3. On stage now: ‘Apartment 3A’

At 7:30 Wednesdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 13. Arts Center Theatre at Marco Town Center, 1089 N Collier Blvd., No. 432, Marco Island.

Romantic comedy by theater and TV actor Jeff Daniels ("Good Night and Good Luck," "The Newsroom"). Reeling from the loss of what she thought was the love of her life, Annie Wilson searches for a reason to hope again, but is her mysterious next-door neighbor the one to hope in? Directed by Chris Dayett.

Cost: $40. Information: marcoislandart.org under the Arts Center Theater drop-down or 239- 394-4221.